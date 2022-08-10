The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the second week of August gives the Florida freshwater anglers the full moon phase and a break in the rainy season weather pattern. Sunny conditions will prevail today through Friday with very little chance of afternoon thunderstorms. The rainy season will resume this weekend and perhaps Friday evening.

The full moon occurs Thursday and the lunar perigee thirty-two hours before. And the moon moved completely out of the solar energy path two days ago, which means the lunar effect will be weak. Therefore the full moon will only produce a six to seven rating at best this month. Never the less, fishing will be very good during the sunny conditions of the underfoot moon today through Friday.

Recommended for you