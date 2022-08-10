The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the second week of August gives the Florida freshwater anglers the full moon phase and a break in the rainy season weather pattern. Sunny conditions will prevail today through Friday with very little chance of afternoon thunderstorms. The rainy season will resume this weekend and perhaps Friday evening.
The full moon occurs Thursday and the lunar perigee thirty-two hours before. And the moon moved completely out of the solar energy path two days ago, which means the lunar effect will be weak. Therefore the full moon will only produce a six to seven rating at best this month. Never the less, fishing will be very good during the sunny conditions of the underfoot moon today through Friday.
The wind forecast for today will be ideal. An east southeast wind at ten mph during the underfoot moon will cause a good bite in the late morning to early afternoon hours. Thursday through the remainder of the week, wind speeds will be mild to non-existent. When wind does occur, it will be from the southeast Thursday and Friday and southwest during the weekend.
Welcome to the ‘dog days of summer’ when there is high humidity, high temperatures, and little to no wind and no atmospheric pressure change. Fish will be moving deeper as a result. The deeper they go, the more oxygen they’ll find. In shallow lakes fish will enter a stressed state as oxygen levels drop even in the deeper sections, which are usually ten feet or less depth. This is the time of year when fishing deeper lakes brings the best results. Grass beds at twelve to eighteen foot depths will be productive.
Best Fishing Days: Today through Friday the full moon will produce above-average fishing. There will be very little nighttime cloud-cover which means a high feed rating during the full moon and a lower feed rating during the midday hours of the underfoot moon. There will however be plenty of sunlight during the morning and early afternoon hours today through Friday which will cause a greater number of fish to feed during the solar noon period and early afternoon hours.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 12:17 p.m. and solar noon at 1:30 p.m. producing a feed rating of six from 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by one hour and will have a feed rating of seven on Thursday from 12-3 p.m. Friday a feed rating of six will occur from 1-3 p.m. And a rating of five will occur Saturday from 1:30 – 4 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the full moon will be overhead at midnight and produce a feed rating of five to six from 11 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by one hour and remains at the same rating until Friday when the feed rating diminishes by a full number nightly.
The moonrise occurs today at 7:29 p.m. and the sunset at 8:08 p.m. producing a feed rating of four to five from 6:30 – 9 p.m. Daily the moonrise occurs later by fifty minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
The moonset occurs today at 4:57 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:54 a.m. producing a feed rating of four from 4:30 – 7:30 a.m. Daily the moonset occurs later by seventy minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
Fishing Safety News: Lightning strikes are a major threat. Anglers should plan an escape strategy. Know how much time it takes to get to a tow vehicle or building. Trees are “not a refuge’ but in fact a place of death, don’t take cover under them. It is better to lay flat on the ground than to take refuge under a tree. If caught on the boat, leave the motors in the water and lay as low as possible. Make sure bilge pumps are working.
Prime Monthly Periods: August 10-14 full moon, 24-29, new moon, September 7-13 full moon, 22-27 new moon, October 6-12 full moon, 22-27 new moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Service: Now offering artificial-bait only, bass guide charters, on your boat. Includes logging hot spot GPS, custom bathymetric maps of the day’s fishing locations and customized lessons and information designed for each angler individually. To keep cost down I will guide one or two anglers, on your boat for only $175, for 4-6 hours on any Highlands County lake. Additional gas fee for lakes outside of Highlands County. Call 863-381-8474 to plan a custom-guided bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.15 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Four gates are closed. Istokpoga’s current seasonal maximum-minimum levels will be raised during August to 38.50’ and 38.25’.Currently the max is 38.25’ and the min 37.75’. The six-inch lake elevation-buffer is required due to the lake characteristic of filling six times faster than water can be released during extreme rain events. For complete information click on the links provided on the webpage. .
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations and has been enlarged.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers artificial-bait bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources and information. Personalized custom bass fishing package options for the leisure fishermen or advanced-level anglers, are available.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experience on twenty-five lakes throughout central Florida: from the towns of Kissimmee to the north, to Clewiston in the south. Offers custom artificial-bait bass angler guide services. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com