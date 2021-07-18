The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the third week of July gives Florida’s freshwater anglers the second best fishing week of the month and a rainy season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy sunset fishing today and Monday during the overhead moon but beginning Tuesday the midmorning to solar noon period will becomes the major feeding period of the day.
The full moon occurs Friday and two days prior arrives at its closest orbit point to earth…but the moon’s position with solar energy will be the furthest point out of the energy path, which means a feed rating of six to seven will occur instead of a nine to ten if the moon was directly in the solar energy path to earth.
The second best feeding period of the month starts Wednesday and ends next Sunday. It looks as if the weather conditions will be favorable, with a wind forecast of mild southeastern winds today and Monday, a mild south wind Tuesday and Wednesday, and a perfect fishing west wind with speeds in the seven mph Thursday and Friday. Ten mph west winds are predicted for next weekend.
The sun-to-cloud ratio this week is forecasted to be very good for a rainy season with a fifty-fifty percentage during the morning and early afternoon hours. And if the weather forecast is correct regarding the upward pressure change Thursday into Friday, Friday’s full moon fishing will be better than the seven rating predicted. And if the forecast is correct midday fishing during the underfoot moon will be good during the late morning and early evening hours.
Best Fishing Days: There will be abnormally high atmospheric downward pressure change Monday evening into Tuesday morning. A drop in pressure of 0.15 In Hg will occur which will trigger above-average feeding during the sunset period and Tuesday’s sunrise period.
Looking ahead to the second half of this week, atmospheric pressure will rise 0.20 In Hg Wednesday morning through Thursday midday which will greatly improve shoreline fishing during the midday hours of Wednesday and Thursday.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 8:42 p.m. and the sunset at 8:22 p.m. producing a feed rating of five from 7-:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and decreases in feed rating to a three rating by Tuesday---becomes a minor feeding period.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 8:15 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:41 a.m. producing a feed rating of three from 6- a.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and increases in feed rating to a five rating by Tuesday and becomes the major feeding period of the day. Note: the second half of the week the full moon phase starts and this period will be the major period of the day with a rating of six to seven from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Safety Notices: Alligators are mating. Big males are very aggressive. Be on high alert. Males will force smaller males out of lakes and into areas gators don’t usually inhabit. So guard your children and pets. And don’t feed the gators, it’s illegal and very foolish.
Lightning is a real threat during the rainy season. The rules of dealing with lightning are, never take cover under trees, instead select vehicles and buildings. If caught in your boat on the lake, lay as low as you can and keep your motors in the water to act as grounds. Always preplan an escape route and know the time it takes to get to a place of safety from the areas you’re fishing.
Prime Monthly Periods: July 22-26 moderate strength full moon, August 5-10 strong new moon, 19-24 weak full moon, September 1-8 new moon, 18-22 weak full moon.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 38.16 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three of four gates are open six inches and flowing a combined 600 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 38.25 and the minimum low level 37.50’. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations, and has been enlarged for easy reading.
