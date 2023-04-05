The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the first week of April gives the Florida freshwater anglers the second half of a fairly strong full moon phase and fairly good weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers will have to deal with a fifteen mph wind speed over the next three days but other than that fishing factors will be very good.
Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions, to better plan your days on the water over the next seven to ten days.
Solar-Lunar Factors: Full moon occurs today as the moon is half way towards the lunar low position from the solar energy path. Therefore the lunar effect will be at half strength, creating a seven feed rating during the midday underfoot period.
Weather Factors: The sun-to-cloud factor will be at fifty-fifty tonight causing fish to feed less during the light of the full moon which means a few more feeding fish during the underfoot period twelve hours later.
Wind speeds today through Friday will be thirteen to fifteen mph from the east. Saturday the east wind produces six to eight mph speeds as a mild low pressure system enters the state. Sunday a ten mph west wind begins the day but will switch to a ten mph north wind by midday. Monday and Tuesday a ten mph north wind will occur. Heavy cloud cover and some rainfall is forecasted for the weekend.
Atmospheric pressure change will be mild, with about a 0.10 in hg change occurring daily. Fish adjustment activity will be mild therefore but the full moon will cause fish to feed in larger numbers for about three hours during the underfoot moon.
Major Solar-Lunar Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 1:12 p.m. and solar noon at 1:27 p.m. producing a feed rating of seven from 12-3 p.m. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by forty-two minutes and diminishes in feed rating by one number. By the weekend a feed rating of four to five will occur from 2:30-5:30 p.m.
Minor Solar Lunar Periods: Today the moon is overhead at 12:51 a.m. producing a feed rating of five from 11 p.m.-2 a.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by forty-two minutes and diminishes in feed rating by a half number.
A second minor solar lunar period occurs today when the moonset happens at 6:59 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:12 a.m. producing a feed rating of five from 6-8 a.m. Daily the moonset occurs later by thirty minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
A third minor solar lunar period occurs today when the moonrise happens at 7:30 p.m. and the sunset at 7:45 p.m. producing a feed rating of five from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Daily the moonrise occurs later by fifty-six minutes and diminishes in feed rating by a half number.
Best Fishing Days of Week: Today through Friday the second half of the full moon phase will produce above average fishing during the early to midafternoon hours.
Prime Monthly Periods: April 5-8 last half of full moon phase, 16-22 new moon, May 2-8 full moon, 16-22 new moon, May 31-June 6 weak full moon, 14-20 strong new moon, June 30-July 5 full moon, 14-19 strong new moon.
Florida Fishing Facts: When cloud cover increases to fifty percent during the daytime, fish adjustment activity increases. Fish will move tight to cover when the sun is bright and away from cover when clouds diminish sunlight. This adjustment activity will increases feeding activity. So as cloud give way to sunshine, anglers will do well to put there baits directly onto protective cover. And when clouds prevail, fan casting away from cover will be productive.
Fishing Safety Notice: Alligators are aggressively feeding and mating which means gators should be considered dangerous to humans and pets. There have been several attacks already this year in Florida.
During mating season larger males force smaller males out of their areas which causes gators to migrate to canals, ponds, streams, rivers, or small lake and even swimming pools. Expect them to be where they’re usually not. Keep children and pets away from the water. Don’t chance it. Make sure of your surroundings and if you can’t visually determine if gators are present, assume one is there until proven otherwise.
Alligators have a normal fear of humans. If you see a gator approaching you it’s because someone has been illegally feeding it. It’s a $500 fine and or a 30-60 day jail sentence. When a person feeds a gator, they are training that gator to kill humans.
If you need a gator removed call 1-866-FWC-GATOR (392-4286) and if you see anyone feeding gators call 911.
Bass Fishing Guide Free Information: To show my appreciation for the land of fishermen and farmers I would like to give back to the angling community of central Florida by providing free bass fishing guide information and hot spot locations which I've used repeatedly since 2006.
