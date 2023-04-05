The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the first week of April gives the Florida freshwater anglers the second half of a fairly strong full moon phase and fairly good weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers will have to deal with a fifteen mph wind speed over the next three days but other than that fishing factors will be very good.

Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions, to better plan your days on the water over the next seven to ten days.

