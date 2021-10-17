The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the third week of October gives the Florida freshwater anglers a weak full moon phase and a fall season weather pattern. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy a moderate to weak full moon Wednesday. Cloud-cover will slowdown nighttime feeding activity Monday through Wednesday nights which is great news for midday fishing twelve hours later.
The wind forecast for the first half of the week is typical for the fall season. A ten to twelve mph north wind will drops temperatures slightly over the next twenty-four hours as a minor cold front moves into the northern part of the state. Monday through Wednesday an east northeast wind will reach speeds in the twelve to fifteen mph range. Bright sunlight will prevails daily this week and nighttime clouds will block-out much of the full moon—Monday and Wednesday nights seventy-five percent cloud cover is forecasted.
The full moon is designated as “weak” due to its current position being mostly out of the solar energy path and a few days from arriving at its orbit apogee. A moderate to weak interruption in solar energy will occur which means smaller concentration of feeding fish and wildlife, and a shorter duration of feeding activity. An average six feed rating will occur with perhaps a seven rating Wednesday during the midday hours. Thursday’s midday could produce a seven rating if the cloud cover predicted for Wednesday night results in being accurate.
Looking ahead to the second half of this week and next week, the moon arrives at its furthest orbit point from earth next Sunday but arrives directly into the solar energy path two days later. The solar-lunar positive-negative effect will produce a four to five rating Friday through the end of the month. Any time the moon is directly within the solar energy path, while being at apogee or perigee, better fishing will occur. And if the moon orbit position was at perigee instead of apogee next week, the feed rating would have been a seven instead of a four or five.
It should be noted that in the months of November and December, the solar-lunar effect will be weak during the new and full moon phases. Both month’s new moons will occur while the moon is closest to earth—lunar perigee. And a super new moon occurs in December. However, the moon will be completely out of the solar energy path during both month’s new moon phases. A feed rating of six will occur as a result. The full moon in both months, will occur during the lunar apogee, but within a few days of being at the lunar high point. The result will be a six and perhaps a seven feed rating.
So the ‘not-so-good’ news is…we’ll have to wait until next year for seven or better feed ratings to occur. April through July 2022, new and full moon phases will be producing eight or slightly better feed ratings. Plan accordingly.
Best Fishing Days: Tuesday through Thursday a weak full moon will produce the best fishing of the week. A feed rating of six to seven will occur for the underfoot period during solar noon. Cloud-cover is forecasted to be above fifty percent during the night, which will increase midday feeding activity while slowing midnight feeding activity.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 11:12 a.m. and solar noon at 1:10 p.m. producing a feed rating of five from 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by forty-five minutes and increases in feed rating to a six or seven, Wednesday from 12-2:30 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 5:38 p.m. and the sunset at 6:54 p.m. producing a feed rating of four from 5-7:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and increases to a five rating Wednesday, from 6-8 p.m.
The second minor fishing period occurs today when the moon is overhead at 11:34 p.m. producing a feed rating of four from 10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by fifty minutes and increases to a five rating Wednesday night from 12-2 a.m.
Prime Monthly Periods: October 18-22 weak full moon, November 1-6 new moon, 17-21 full moon, December 1-5 weak super new moon, 16-20 full moon.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 39.40 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three of four gates are open five inches and flowing a combined 440 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50' and the minimum low level 39.00'.
