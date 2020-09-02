The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the first five days of September gives anglers a weak full moon, which occurs today and a weak rainy season weather forecast, which is good news for anglers.
All fishing factors considered, the full moon, even though very weak this month will produce better than average fishing results, which is not really saying much considering the time of year and the current lunar orbit position in relationship to the sun—won’t interfere, won’t cause fishing factor changes, and thus very little fish adjustment activity.
The good news is bright sunny days trigger much higher dissolved oxygen production via photosynthesis. And Thursday through Saturday we’ll experience bright sunny days. However, the bad news is, we’re in a full moon phase, and since it will be shining brightly each night, a significant percentage of the fish populations will have successful nighttime feeding experiences.
The early morning moonset-sunrise period will produce the least results while the underfoot moon-solar noon period the best results. The moonrise-sunset period also could equal the midday period since oxygen production plays a significant part in triggering fish-adjustment levels---fish digestion rates pick up as a result of ideal oxygen levels.
Abundant sunshine produces higher feeding rates during the summer heat.
The wind forecast for today and Thursday is not very good. A weak east wind might produce a five mph wind today. Thursday it improves slightly to seven mph. Friday bumps to eight mph and the weekend an east wind at eight to twelve mph, a perfect fishing wind, will occur.
Best Fishing Days: Today through Friday the second half of the weak full moon phase will produce better-than-average summertime fishing, but not by much.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 1:11 p.m. and solar noon at 1:24 p.m. producing a feed rating of 5-6 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 42 minutes and diminishes to a 4-5 rating by Friday, and a 3-4 rating by the weekend.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 7:52 p.m. and the sunset at 7:45 p.m. producing a feed rating of 4-5 from 6-9 p.m. Daily this period move later by 32 minutes and diminishes to a 3-4 rating by the weekend.
Today the moonset occurs at 6:24 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:04 a.m. producing a feed rating of 4 from 6-8:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by 55 minutes and diminishes to a 3-rating by the weekend.
Prime Monthly Periods: August 30 – September 4 weak full moon, 14-20 strong new moon, September 28-October 3 weak full moon, 13-19 super new moon, October 28- November 3, weak full moon.
Seasonal Safety Alerts: Lightning is a real threat during the rainy season. Anglers need a timed escape plan when fishing from boat or shoreline. Never take cover under a tree, but instead select a building or vehicle. In fact, you’re better off laying down flat in an open field than to select trees as cover. If you’re caught in your boat, lay as low as possible, keep the motors in the water to act as grounds.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $250.00 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are, call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.50 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) lake-level schedule is 38.50’ for the high-level mark and 38.25’ for the low-level mark. The low lake level parameter will be gradually raised to 39’ and the high level to 39.5’, by October 15.
The S68 Spillway Status: (Yesterday morning 4 a.m.) Three gates are open seven inches, flowing a combined 680 cubic feet per second. Currently the lake is just below the maximum level of 38.40’.
Lake Istokpoga information can be accessed at Istokpoga.info. Check SFWMD real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status and the Army Corps of Engineers’ annual graphical plot schedule.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources, plus fishing philosophy, bass photos from customers and readers of this article. Personalized custom fishing package options for leisure fishermen to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and is an experienced instructor on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com