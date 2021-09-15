The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the second full week of September gives the Florida freshwater anglers the lowest rated fishing days of the month to start out with. However, starting Friday a weak full moon phase begins which will improve results a little more each day, achieving a six-rating Monday during the midday underfoot moon.
In case you’re not familiar with Florida’s summer hot water temperatures--low oxygen rates, water characteristics, understand that ‘fish feeding patterns’ are created when abundant sunshine occurs during the day. During the night, oxygen rates plunge as plants use the oxygen they produced the previous day. Fish require adequate oxygen rates to digest food. Without enough oxygen, fish enter a stressed-out state and consequently stop feeding, during the time when there is no oxygen production. So expect fish to ‘not’ feed very well during the light of the full moon.
But remember….you’re in the land of the giant Florida largemouth bass and the possibility of catching one fish, one huge monster fish, is a very real distinct possibility. Find the deeper open-water grass beds and or structures, and you might just find a trophy bass which needs to feed, even though it’s stressed. She’ll be in the highest oxygenated areas of the lake. All you have to do is learn where that is. Happy hunting.
The weather forecast will……not be normal today through Friday. Today a weak east wind will occur but switch to a weak to moderate south wind by Thursday morning. Here’s the ‘not normal’ part, the south wind will bring a 0.24 In Hg increase in atmospheric pressure Thursday through Friday midday. This “upward pressure-change” however will not affect the normal thunderstorm and rain activity factor---early afternoon to sunset storms will occur as usual.
Wind speeds will not climb above six mph until the weekend. Saturday seven mph east wind will occur followed by an ideal eight to nine mph east wind Sunday. Monday a ten to eleven mph wind will provide an ideal fishing wind out of the east. And Tuesday and Wednesday the east wind speeds will decline to eight mph.
And in case you’re wondering why this month’s full moon is ‘weak’, it’s due to the fact the full moon will occur nine days prior to the monthly lunar high point---when the moon is directly in the path of solar energy. The lunar low point (when the moon is completely out of the solar energy path) occurred yesterday—six days before Monday’s full moon. So the full moon will occur within the weakest lunar influence days of the month.
When the moon interrupts solar energy entering the earth’s atmosphere, it causes fish and wildlife to adjust—the higher the interruption, the higher the adjustment. Fish and wildlife feed heavier in accordance with the level of adjustment created when the moon blocks solar energy. For instance, a new moon during a lunar high point, and when it is in orbit perigee, creates the highest level of solar energy blocking possible, and thus ten-rated feeding activity occurs. The lack of interruption is what we are experiencing right now.
Best Fishing Days: Saturday through next Wednesday will be the second best fishing period of the month. With the full moon occurring Monday, Saturday through Tuesday will have feed ratings between five and six on the one in ten scale with ten being best.
It should be noted that atmospheric pressure will be rising tonight from 29.88 In Hg and topping-out at 30.12 In Hg Friday morning. You can expect fish to be on the move upward throughout the duration. Thursday midday through Friday midday fish will be moving into deeper shoreline feeding areas to adjust to the increased pressure. However, expect fish to begin to move slightly deeper over the weekend to enable more normal digestion rates within the cooler oxygenated depths of the water column.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 4:08 p.m. and the sunset at 7:30 p.m. producing a feed rating of three from 4-8 p.m. Peak feeding will occur more towards the sunset period due to dissolved oxygen rates peaking at that time---cloud-cover or the lack thereof will determine exactly how this plays-out. (Sun-produced photosynthesis rates will be the determining factor in rate of feeding activity). Daily this period moves later by one hour. The feed rating will not improve until Friday when a four-rating occurs, followed by an increase daily of one number, topping-out at six Sunday through Tuesday.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moon underfoot period occurs at 8:53 a.m. and solar noon at 1:20 p.m. producing a feed rating of two from 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour with the feed rating remaining unchanged until Friday when a three to four rating occurs.
The four and a half hour period will produce little if any concentration of feeders, but rather fish will feed sporadically with no discernable, predictable pattern. Fish will begin to form a feeding pattern with weak numbers participating once the full moon underfoot period begins to harmonize with solar noon starting Friday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Friday through Tuesday this period will become the major feeding period achieving a 4-6 rating with the six rating occurring Sunday-Monday.
The second minor fishing period will occur during the overhead moon. Today it occurs at 9:23 p.m. Since oxygen rates will be rapidly dropping immediately after the sunset period, few fish will be feeding in the light of the approaching full moon, which occurs Monday. You can expect this upcoming full moon phase, which starts Friday to be weak at best, but never the less, better than average nighttime fishing. Saturday through Tuesday 11 p.m. – 1:30 a.m. a feed rating of four will occur if the moon shines brightly, otherwise expect a two to three rating.
Safety Notices: Lightning is a real threat during the rainy season. The rules of dealing with lightning are, never take cover under trees, instead select vehicles and buildings. If caught in your boat on the lake, lay as low as you can and keep your motors in the water to act as grounds. Always preplan an escape route and know the time it takes to get to a place of safety from the areas you’re fishing.
Prime Monthly Periods: September 18-21 weak full moon, October 3-8, new moon, 18-22 weak full moon, November 1-6 new moon, 17-21 full moon, December 1-5 weak super new moon, 16-20 full moon.
The lake level is at 38.80 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three of four gates are open fifteen inches and flowing a combined 1100 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 38.50' and the minimum low level 38.25'. Over the next six weeks the lake level will rise to the annual high marks of 39.50' for a high and 39.00' for a low.
Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map.
