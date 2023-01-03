When Matthew Marovich set out fishing on Aug. 26, 2022, he didn’t know he would be catching two record-breaking fish. Setting out from Sarasota on a flat calm day with clear skies, the day was perfect for catching fish and they were biting. With these ideal conditions, Marovich was able to land a new state record red porgy and a new state record blueline tilefish.

“Both fish were unexpected catches. I thought I had a queen snapper when I pulled up the biggest red porgy I had ever seen!” said Marovich. “The blueline tilefish felt like a grouper. We were grouper fishing and I was using the slow pitch jig and thought maybe a good sized scamp grouper or a yellowedge was on the other end. I also knew there were snowy grouper in that area. Tilefish is one of my favorites to eat so it was really exciting to see such a nice blueline come to the surface.”

