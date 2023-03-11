Spring breakers from around the country have begun flocking to the Sunshine State and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is reminding everyone to enjoy their spring break safely.

“Nothing can ruin a great day on the water quicker than a boating accident,” said Maj. Alberto Maza, South Region Bravo regional commander. “So, we are encouraging everyone coming to the beautiful Fishing and Boating Capital of the World to stay safe while enjoying our beautiful waterways.”

