A walleye drawn by last year’s 10-12 grade first place winner, Juliana Sessum.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), in partnership with Wildlife Forever, is excited to announce the 25th Anniversary Fish Art Contest is now open. Since 1997, the contest has grown into an internationally recognized youth conservation program, drawing thousands of entries each year from across the country.

The FWC will host the Florida State Fish Art Contest again this year for the state. Students in kindergarten through twelfth grade can compete in this free contest for a chance to win state and national honors and prizes. This program inspires creativity while developing the next generation of anglers and conservationists.

