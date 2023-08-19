Main Photo

TrophyCatch angler, Timothy Susa, holds his catch from Fellsmere Reservoir (Headwaters). This bass weighed 9 pounds, 9 ounces.

 FWC PHOTO

Anglers continue to compete for the title of “the best” in the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) Battle of the Lakes between Fellsmere Water Management Area (also known as Headwaters and Egan lakes) and Orange Lake in Florida. Bass fishing enthusiasts can join the battle with rods and reels as the friendly competition approaches the Sept. 30 deadline to determine which Florida water will be crowned the victor. The lake that tallies the heaviest weight of trophy size bass (8 pounds or larger) will be the winner and one angler from the winning side will be randomly selected for prizes from professional anglers Shaw Grigsby or JT Kenney.

At the end of July, Fellsmere was ahead with 84 trophy largemouth bass catches totaling 750 pounds. Orange Lake had 56 trophy catches entered into the contest to date totaling 546 pounds and claims the only four Hall of Fame bass weighing 13 pounds or heavier. All bass must be submitted to and approved by FWC’s TrophyCatch citizen-science program to qualify and the minimum weight is 8 pounds.

