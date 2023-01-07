The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) saltwater angler recognition program, Catch a Florida Memory, is giving away a fully outfitted fishing kayak to one lucky angler in its first-ever Triple Threat Throwdown.

This is an exclusive raffle opportunity for Triple Threat Club members to win a Bonafide SS127 fishing kayak, fully outfitted with an accessory package from YakAttack. The 12-foot, 7-inch-long sit-or-stand kayak is designed for ultimate fishability, featuring a stable hybrid cat hull design, an ultra-high HiRise seat, multi-rod and paddle management points, DryPod, deck traction pads, and so much more! The YakAttack package includes a landing net, a BlackPak Pro Kayak fishing crate, two track mounted rod holders, an anchor trolley and more. Plus, the winner will receive Catch a Florida Memory swag including a tumbler, hat, shirt and bait towel.

