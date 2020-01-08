The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), University of Florida/IFAS and Lake Istokpoga Stakeholder Advisory Committee invite the public to a meeting to discuss the new draft Lake Istokpoga Habitat Management Plan.
The meeting will be held from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. on January 14, at the Bert J. Harris Jr. Agricultural Center Auditorium, 4509 George Blvd., Sebring, FL, 33875.
The public is encouraged to attend this meeting to view a presentation of the draft plan, ask questions, and provide input on key points of the future management of this 27,692-acre lake northeast of Lake Placid in Highlands County.
This draft plan is the result of a two-year process of implementing a comprehensive public engagement strategy to shape the habitat management plan for Lake Istokpoga. This process included extensive feedback from individuals and groups with an interest in the lake or concerns about the lake’s future.
The Lake Istokpoga Stakeholder Advisory Committee consists of local individuals that represent a variety of Lake Istokpoga user groups and were chosen to develop aquatic habitat management recommendations for Lake Istokpoga.
For more information on how the Lake Istokpoga Habitat Management Plan was developed, contact Dr. Chelsey Crandall at the University of Florida, kicksea@ufl.edu or 813-690-2334.
To view the draft Lake Istokpoga Habitat Management Plan, please visit https://lakeistokpoga.wordpress.com/.
For more information on Lake Habitat Management Plans and other enhancements to the FWC’s Aquatic Plant Management Program, visit My FWC.com/AquaticPlants and click on “Learn More” at the top of the page.
Lake Istokpoga offers fishing opportunities, boating, waterfowl hunting, wildlife viewing and other recreational opportunities.
For general waterbody information, fishing forecasts, virtual tours, plant control operation schedules and annual workplans, boat ramp information, and more, visit the “What’s Happening on My Lake” website at MyFWC.com/Lake.