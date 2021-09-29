BELLE GLADE – The game between the Lake Placid Green Dragons and Glades Day School Gators was quite the whirlwind. Kickoff was Friday night but the game was postponed after nine minutes of play due to rain. The Green Dragons and Gators were able to resume play Monday night at Schlechter Stadium in Belle Glade. Lake Placid fought hard and battled back late in the game but fell short to Glades Day School, 42-19.
“We are getting back into some way with Dragons beating Dragons,” said Lake Placid Coach Carl White. “With a team like Glades Day you can’t give them yards and we gave them yards with stupid penalties and you can’t do that with good teams. We will regroup and this is going to be like a basketball week, we have to play again on Friday. We have to put this behind us pretty quick and get back to work. I am disappointed, we are good team but when you let ego get in the way of the overall goal you are going to struggle. We have to get out of our own way.”
Friday night the Gators jumped to an early lead with a quarterback keeper for a touchdown with the point after Glades Day was up 7-0. Then the storms rolled in and the game was stopped until Monday night.
When the action resumed the Gators rocketed their lead with two touchdown giving them a 21-0 advantage.
During the second quarter, the Green Dragons didn’t give up and fought back. Keveun Mason made an 85-yard kickoff return down the right side to narrow the deficit to 21-7 with 9:55 left in the first half.
Belle Glade continued to build their lead to an overwhelming 42-7 and the clock was running but the Green Dragons continued to fight valiantly. Lake Placid was on the Gators’ 29 when Wyatt Hines passed to Mason Jacobs for a Lake Green Dragons’ touchdown making the score 42-13 with 3:23 left in the third quarter.
At the start of the fourth quarter the Gators were on the 50-yard line and fumbled the ball. Lake Placid’s Travis Wiggins wrapped up the ball and the Green Dragons took possession. The Green Dragons worked their way up the Glades Day 43-yard line. Lazavion Brown made a short pass to Mason who ran the ball down the right side bobbing and weaving through defenders for a touchdown. Lake Placid went for the two-point conversion but were stopped short of the goal line making the score 42-19.
“At this point it was about pride and we had to take something back to LP that we can be proud of,” added White. “We have freshman kids out there doing pretty good, we had a running clock and we played for pride. They did that. These kids have heart and are never going to quit but we shouldn’t be in that position to begin with. Keveon Mason is always going to be a monster and will continue to do what he does. That kid is special.
“We are holding our heads high, this is a team that likes to fight and they get after it. I think it will be a blessing to have a short week and we will be ready for this week’s game. Our kids can handle it, these coaches can handle it and we are going to put our hats on and go to work because that is all we know how to do.”
The Glades Day School Gators went on to win 42-19 but the mighty Lake Placid Green Dragons fought until the last second and never gave up. The Green Dragons will be back in action this Friday as they host the Evangelical Christian Sentinels with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.