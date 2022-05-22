The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the fourth week of May gives the Florida freshwater anglers the last quarter moon phase and a rainy season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered, anglers will enjoy fairly good fishing this week as fish move back and forth from cover when cloud cover dominates sunshine during the day.
The last quarter moon occurs today but since the moon moved completely out of the solar energy path last Thursday, the strength of the moon on feeding fish will be weak. However over the next two days the daily major lunar periods—overhead and underfoot---will occur during the solar periods, sunrise and sunset, which will produce better than average fishing. By next weekend the moon will be entering the solar energy path as the new moon occurs---eight days from today. A feed rating of eight to nine will occur.
The weather forecast predicts an east wind with speeds in the eight to twelve mph range over the next four days. Thursday a southeast wind will produce eight mph speeds followed by a south wind with speeds in the six mph range for Friday and Saturday. Next Sunday and Monday an ideal east wind with speeds in the eight to ten mph range will occur.
The rainy season weather pattern has started with the arrival of a tropical storm three days ago. The overcast conditions and heavy cloud-cover will cause fish to move away from thick cover areas and out into open-water grass fields. However Monday and Tuesday bright sunshine will prevail for a majority of the day, with afternoon thunderstorm activity occurring. For the second half of the week a fifty-fifty sun-to-cloud ratio will occur which will cause a higher rate of fish adjustment activity; as fish move to and from cover.
The more ‘fish adjustment activity’ occurs, the greater the appetite will be.
A consistent east, southeast wind pattern occurring over the next four to five days will cause fish to move with the wind; toward the west and northwest areas of the lake. Some anglers prefer the clearer water of the leeward areas, believing cleaner water or more water-clarity means greater success. I’ve found this to be true on some lakes and not on other lakes.
Lakes with weak food-chains produce better where water is not turbid, on the leeward sides. But lakes with strong food-chains, where fish do not chase their food and wait in ambush instead, I find that more turbid water produces better on the windy, dirty-water aides of the lake. I believe the key to success when fishing turbid waters is to select a fat bulky type bait and add a noise maker, such as a glass rattle inside the plastic body near the tale area. Fish will sense and target the vibration source when they can’t see very well.
Another benefit to fishing dirty water areas is the lack of visibility, for the hungry fish. Turbidity causes the fish to make more mistakes and thus they take artificial baits more often, cueing off of the vibration instead of visible identification. Dirty water also hides the angler’s presence and the fishing line color is not as apparent. And lastly the biggest bass in the lake use turbidity to hide their presence in ambush areas. If the big girls can see clearly, so too can their prey, and the odds of them taking an artificial bait by mistake go way down. Better to get ‘down and dirty’ when hunting for big trophy size bass.
Best Fishing Days: Monday barometric pressure will drop 0.12 In Hg starting during the sunrise and ending just after the solar noon period. This amount of pressure drop occurring this fast will cause fish to adjust downward and out away from the shallows. Monday will also be the first bright sunny day since last Wednesday which means fish will be holding tight to protective cover as they adjust downward. Monday morning should perform better than the advertised feed rating of five to six.
The Major Fishing Periods: Today the moon is overhead at 7:33 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:33 a.m. producing a feed rating of five to six from 5:30-8:30 a.m. Daily this period starts later by fifty minutes and remains at the same rating.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moon underfoot period occurs at 7:58 p.m. and the sunset at 8:11 p.m. producing a feed rating of four to five from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. Daily this period starts later by fifty minutes and remains at a four rating.
The second minor fishing period occurs today when the moonset occurs at 1:08 p.m. and solar noon at 1:30 p.m. producing a feed rating of four from 12-2:30 p.m. Daily this period starts later by one hour and remains at the same rating.
Fishing Safety News: Alligator mating season is occurring now and will continue through July. Males will be on the move and will be very aggressive and territorial. Keep children and pets away from waterways and shoreline and even swimming pool areas. Do not feed alligators and be alert at all times. Every year people are attacked and killed due to carelessness or because of illegal feeding of this Florida apex predator
Prime Monthly Periods: May 27- June 2 strong new moon, 11-16 super full moon, 25-30 strong new moon, July 10-16 weak super full moon, 25-31 strong new moon, August 9-14 full moon, 24-29, new moon. .
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Service: Now offering artificial-bait only, bass guide charters, on your boat. Includes logging hot spot GPS, custom bathymetric maps of the day’s fishing locations and customized lessons and information designed for each angler individually. To keep cost down I will guide one or two anglers, on your boat for only $175, for 4-6 hours on any Highlands County lake. Call 863-381-8474 to plan a custom-guided bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 37.90 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Four gates closed. For the next eight weeks a gradual lowering of all lakes with management structures, will occur in accordance with rainfall rates and each lake’s ability to endure extreme storm events which occur from June through August. .
Istokpoga’s current seasonal maximum-minimum levels has been lowered to 38.25’ and 37.5’.This is in preparation for the rainy season which begins on average in June. The nine-inch lake elevation-buffer is required due to the lake characteristic of filling six times faster than water can be released during extreme rain events. For complete information click on the links provided on the webpage. .
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations and has been enlarged.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers artificial-bait bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources and information. Personalized custom bass fishing package options for the leisure fishermen or advanced-level anglers, are available.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experience on twenty-five lakes throughout central Florida: from the towns of Kissimmee to the north, to Clewiston in the south. Offers custom artificial-bait bass angler guide services. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com