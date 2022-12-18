The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the third week of Decembers gives the Florida freshwater anglers the week of the super new moon, which occurs Friday and a winter weather forecast which will be slowing the anglers’ world down significantly. All fishing factors considered; anglers will need to slow down to the point that they believe they’re going slow enough, to which I would advise them, “Slow down because you’re going too fast.”

Every winter season over the past seventeen years I’ve guided anglers on days where water temperatures on the surface were in the low sixty degree range or even lower. And the majority of anglers instinctively knew a slow retrieve was necessary to have a chance at attracting a strike. But after several hours of fishing, and not having a single strike, I’d provide a reminder, “When you believe you’re going as slow as you can handle without going to sleep, it’s time to slow down even more”.

