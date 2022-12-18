The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the third week of Decembers gives the Florida freshwater anglers the week of the super new moon, which occurs Friday and a winter weather forecast which will be slowing the anglers’ world down significantly. All fishing factors considered; anglers will need to slow down to the point that they believe they’re going slow enough, to which I would advise them, “Slow down because you’re going too fast.”
Every winter season over the past seventeen years I’ve guided anglers on days where water temperatures on the surface were in the low sixty degree range or even lower. And the majority of anglers instinctively knew a slow retrieve was necessary to have a chance at attracting a strike. But after several hours of fishing, and not having a single strike, I’d provide a reminder, “When you believe you’re going as slow as you can handle without going to sleep, it’s time to slow down even more”.
The winter season bait presentation pattern goes like this: the angler casts, pitches or flips his bait into the water creating only a minimal disturbance if any at all, as the bait enters the water. The bait is allowed to drop to the lake’s bottom. Then….it’s best to peel some line or create some slack in the line and allow the line to lay visibly on the water’s surface in a curved manner. If the line straightens or even moves slightly, set the hook aggressively. (Flippers will not be able to employ the ‘curved floating line technique’ since they’ll be a rod- length distance from where the bait was dropped calmly into the water. A stout rod with a fast tip will accomplish what is needed to ‘feel the strike’ in this case)
I recommend allowing the bait to sit for at least a minute. When you start to advance the bait, slowly straighten the line then use the rod to advance the bait a few feet, which should take ten to fifteen seconds. Then repeat the same curved-line technique. If you’re flipping baits, it’s best to employ a jigging technique where you raise the rod very slowly up and then sharply down so that the bait falls down naturally, into the same root-base area. Wait one or two minutes and repeat. After three of four jigging attempts, try a different plant base a few feet or so away.
When water temperatures are in the lower sixty to lower fifty degree range, fish don’t generally chase bait. Instead they ambush their prey or engulf a suspended baitfish at rest within cover. For this reason the angler will not feel a strike because technically, there isn’t a strike at all. Instead there’s a very subtle inhale action which is very hard to detect through the fishing rod. A visual curved floating line, best reveals the taking of the bait.
During the winter season, the weather factors remain consistent; a ten mph or slightly faster wind from the north to eastern directions at least five out of seven days a week. A few days of bright sunshine, a few days of an even mix of clouds and sun, and then another front arrives causing cloud cover and perhaps some rain accompanied by a western strong wind. Atmospheric pressure changes daily enough to cause fish adjustment activity---over 0.10 in hg of change.
So really the only weather factor you should be made aware of is, (if the extended forecast results in being true) a twenty plus mph wind from the west northwest will occur Friday December 23. Pressure will rise 0.35 in hg and temperatures will drop twenty-five degrees. Fish will move into the shallows and be greeted with rapidly dropping water temperatures which will shut down all feeding activity for at last two days.
Best Fishing Days: The new moon occurs Friday and the lunar perigee occurs twenty-two hours and sixteen minutes later on Saturday which gives it ‘Super New Moon’ status. However the day before the new moon, the moon moves at the furthest point out of the solar energy path, and therefore will produce a six feed rating instead of an eight rating. But…a strong cold front arrives, as is usually the case during the winter, on the day of the super new moon.
But due to the fact that fish feed at their daily highest rate during the warmest water period of the day during the winter season, December 25-26 will produce better than the new moon phase because the moon will be overhead during the 2-4 p.m. hours of the day when water temps are highest. Monday will also be the second day of recovery after a strong cold front which usually means fish feeding in large numbers during the daily warm period. A six to seven rating will occur on those two days making them the best fishing days out of the next thirteen days.
Florida Fishing Facts: Winter weather factors cause fish to literally exercise ‘fish adjustment activity’ even though their natural state, due to colder temperatures, is to enter a semi-hibernation state as water temps drop from the sixties into the fifty degree range. As temperatures drop the fish’s metabolism slows down and a lethargic state increases exponentially. But with the cold front, comes a high pressure system which causes fish to move upward even though their bodies are slowing down and becoming more inactive.
This conflict causes the fish to use energy when it would not naturally do so. The result is that the fish needs to feed and does so, just enough to enable adjustment activity upward. Anglers should offer smaller fat baits which emit heavy vibration action while being retrieved very slowly, using many extended pauses; as if the bait too, is experiencing the same lethargic state and is in a state of adjustment upward. Remember, if you believe you’re retrieving slow…slow down.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 7:34 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:53 a.m. producing a feed rating of five to six from 6-9 a.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by about fifty minutes and has an unchanging feed rating for the remainder of the week. But it should be noted that next Sunday the overhead moon occurs during the warmest water period of the day and produces a six to seven rating. However a serious cold front two days prior could slow the bite even during the warm water period.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 1:19 p.m. and the warmest water period of the day between the hours of 1-4 p.m. (the more sunlight the more fish will feed and conversely the less sunlight the less fish will feed) producing a feed rating of four to five from 1-3 p.m.
It should be noted that during the winter season, any lunar activity during the warmest water period of the day will produce as well if not slightly better than a new or full moon phase monthly periods. Therefore this minor period could produce as well or better than the listed major period, especially since this week the major period occurs during the coldest water period of the day. Even so, I’ll list the overhead moon as the major period of the day.
Note: When water temperatures are as low as they currently are, I won’t be listing the lunar periods which occur during the nighttime. This week the moonrise and the underfoot moon periods will not be worth fishing due to fish feeding activity occurring mainly when water temperature are on the rise or at the daily high temperature. A nighttime angler could be waiting for several nights before getting lucky enough to have one feeder….maybe. But maybe there’d be one or two feeders on the night of a bright shining full moon.
Prime Monthly Periods: December 22-24 very weak new moon. January 4-8 medium-strength full moon, 19-23 weak super new moon, February 2-7 medium-strength full moon, 18-22 medium strength super new moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.44 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three of four gates are open seventeen inches and flowing a combined total of 1270 cubic feet per second. Istokpoga’s current seasonal maximum-minimum levels are 39.50’ and 38.50’ respectively. The minimum level will be lowered gradually to 38.25’ by March 15. For complete information click on the links provided on the webpage.
