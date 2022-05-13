SEBRING — If you want to get your child trained in bike safety, or with just more practice on two wheels, come out Saturday to the fifth annual Kids Bicycle Rodeo.
If your child doesn’t already have a bicycle, the Sebring Elks Lodge No. 1529 has donated 20 children’s and youth bicycles to be given away at the Sebring Fire Department historic station.
“We’re excited. We’re hoping for good weather,” said Capt. Austin Maddox, one of the event organizers. “We’re established and people are talking so they’re looking forward to bringing the kids out.”
He also said, if it wasn’t for the Sebring city administrator and city council members, they wouldn’t be able to have this event.
“So we appreciate that support,” Maddox said.
Each year, the Sebring Fire Department, along with partners from the Elks Lodge, Sebring Police Department, Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency, Legacy Bicycles, Highlands Pedalers, Taylor Rental, WWOJ, Piper Screen Printing and Sebring Firemen Inc. invite kids and their parents to learn about bicycle safety, get some practice on a closed course just for the kids and just have a lot of family fun.
The traveling photo booth from Alan Jay Automotive Group will also be there, Maddox said.
Don’t sleep in and miss it. The fun runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Station 14, 301 N. Mango St. in downtown Sebring, and event organizers always expect a big crowd.
Police will have the immediate surrounding streets closed off to vehicles, and event organizers will have a traffic-cone course set up for young riders to test their skills.
The event will also have free sno-cones as well as popcorn and hot dogs.
“It gives parents something to do and you don’t have to spend a lot of money,” Maddox said. “That’s the best part.”