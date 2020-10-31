NEW YORK CITY – Sebring, Florida delivered a successful event under the new normal to the delight of the 700 riders who were able to travel in for the inaugural event last Sunday 25th October. It was Florida’s largest bike race ever.
The majority of riders at GFNY Florida Sebring were local to the state due to various travel restrictions and mandatory post-travel quarantine regulations that made travel impossible or too challenging. 125 riders participated from other states and abroad, demonstrating the fierce excitement and commitment of GFNY’s avid cyclists and the strength of the GFNY brand and confidence in the company for holding safe and well-organized events.
19 countries represented the international field with Colombia and Guatemala taking the overall men’s title and women’s title respectively.
Under ideal Florida conditions, three large pelotons formed from the outset. During the 84 mile competitive long course, three duos attacked and distanced the peloton of up to one minute but yielded no results at the end. With four miles to the finish, a title deciding attack was made by Colombian Leon Santamaria which was followed by countryman Andres Hernandez Puyo. Santamaria ended up edging out Puyo and with a dominant final sprint in a time of 3:17:46.
The 100-rider strong chase peloton was relegated to sprint for third. US-American Victor Herrera took the honors by several bike length and was left wondering what if.
In the women’s race it was once again a fast and closely fought battle to the finish line. Anahi Amado (GT) took the title in 3:18:29, followed by Gianna Alvino (USA) 3:18:30 and Danielle Rios (USA) 3:20:28.
Following the success of the inaugural event, GFNY Florida Sebring is already in preparations for their second annual edition which will take place on October 31, 2021 with an expected participation of 2000 riders assuming travel restrictions will be a distant memory.
Next up is the GFNY North American Championship at the 7th annual GFNY Cozumel on November 8.