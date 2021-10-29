SEBRING — In some circumstances, running around on a racetrack probably wouldn’t be the safest idea.
However, last Saturday, it was perfect for a marathon. Gran Fondo New York (GFNY) hosted the first ever running event in the organization’s existence down at the site of the 12 Hours of Sebring. Uli Fluhme, one of the founders alongside his wife Lidia, said they’re all about any kind of endurance sport so it was only natural they hosted a running event.
Fluhme said they were able to put it on in Sebring because of a prior bicycle event held in October of 2020. For those not familiar with the bicycling events they put on, it is in essence a marathon but for bicyclists. Everyone competes trying to set the best time possible.
“We were talking to the town and said, ‘We could also do a marathon. It would be a great place to do this,’” Fluhme said. “We have a strong Latin American community that likes our events and a lot of them in Florida. So, they said, ‘Yeah, let’s work together in making it happen.’”
GFNY’s cycling event in Sebring in 2020 didn’t take place at Sebring International Raceway. It took place east of town with a course of 100 miles. But, for the running event, GFNY went for something different.
“We were looking for something that would be a great attraction in addition for the runners and not just say, ‘OK, here’s 26 miles of road. Run here,’” Fluhme said. “And also the track has given us the opportunity not just to like use the track for the run, but also having it in a really good logistical location. First, the runners were running on the track, and then basically on the roads around the track. So, no one was ever far from the start and finish.”
The marathon drew over 61 runners, the half-marathon had 54 entrants plus there were seven entrants for the fun run and one for a hand bike half marathon. The course started just outside the race grounds on Madrid Drive. They then entered through Gate 4 and made their way onto the track. From there, they motored around the grounds and even onto Kenilworth Boulevard then back onto the track before finishing back at the start line.
Jared Mills took the top spot in the marathon with a time of 2:45:14 while the first female competitor to finish was Alexis Dwyer who finished 12th overall with a 3:43:33. Alejandro Guerrero was first in the half marathon as he posted a time of 1:26:28. Zara Williams was the first to finish the fun run at 38:42. Meanwhile, 64-year-old Vance Gerkovich, the lone participant in the hand crank half marathon finished in 1:10:48.
Fluhme said it was a great experience for the runners and fans. Having experience in hosting bicycling events all over the world, there were some slight differences to putting on a running event and GFNY is hoping to bring more events like the one in Sebring last weekend to rest of the world.