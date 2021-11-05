SEBRING — As the sun was rising over Highlands County on a crisp Halloween morning, 369 bikers took off for a fast-paced ride taking them from the YMCA through orange groves and into Zolfo Springs and ending on Wood Ave. All the competitors were dawned in bright green GFNY race gear, some had lights, cameras and all were wearing helmets.
GFNY stands for Gran Fondo New York. “Gran Fondo” is the Italian term for “big challenge.” At GFNY, you get the chance to race your best, test your physical and mental fortitude, overcome barriers and reach the finish line.
There were numerous countries represented at the GFNY race ranging from the United States to Puerto Rico, Colombia, Mexico, Argentina, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador and many more. The competition was broken down into two groups, the 90-mile long group and the 60-mile medium group.
It was an extremely close race with the top four competitors finishing just two seconds a part. The overall first-place finisher was Leon Santamaria of Colombia. Santamaria crossed the finish line in 3:28:15. Just one second behind was Ismael Collado Acosta of the United States, who had a time of 3:28:16. There was two-way tie for third place and just a second down from the second place finisher was Luiz Lanfredi and Erick Hamon, both from the United States. Lanfredi and Hamon both clocked a 3:28.17.
In the female 18-34 division, Alejandra Echeverri of the United States placed first with a time of 3:30:08. Just a few seconds behind was Lina Catolico of Colombia who clocked a 3:30:11. Rounding out the top three was Vanessa Ortiz of the United States with 3:30:28. On the male side, Ismael Collado Acosta was the top finisher with 3:27:47 and placed second overall. Coming in second was Dado Slezak of Slovakia at 3:28:38. Alex Lucero of the United States placed third with 3:29:35.
The United States finished in the top three spaces for the female and male 35-39 groups. Yury Beltran clocked a time of 3:30:01 placing her in first, Christina Osorio finished in 3:51:08 for second place and Elpy Acosta clocked a 4:01:55 for third. In the male squad, Erick Hamon claimed first place with a 3:27:46, Luiz Lanfredi claimed second with a time of 3:28:06 and Franklin Gonzalez claimed third place with a time of 3:29:30.
USA was claimed the top three times in the female 40-44 group with Angel Castro placing first (4:01:35), Vilmarie Roman came in second (4:08:13) and Shane Watson finished in third (4:30:50). In the men’s division, Leon Santamaria of Colombia crossed the finish line first in his division and overall with a time of 3:28:08. Cleyton Souza of the United States came in second with a 3:29:49 and Han Xay, also of the United States, placed third in 3:29:49.
The United States’ Simone Valle was the first place finisher in the female 45-49 group when she clocked a 3:53.24 and in second place was Nelly Estupinan of the United States with a 4:02:31. The Philippians’ May Anne Mares placed third with 4:11:35. The men’s first place competitor was Facundo Lana of Argentina who clocked a 3:29:36. Crossing the finish line in second was Matias Medici of Argentina (3:29:39) and placing third was Rodrigo Vilches Riumalló of Chile (3:29:42).
Other age-group winners were:
Gabriela Cavallo (3:29:06), Doris Patrica Fonseca Rodriguez (3:38:06), Grace Plager (4:41:43) and Millie Figueroa (4:11:58).
Luis Che (3:28:55), Evgeniy Sokira-Yakhontov (3:30:24), Arturo Jose Villarreal (3:30:07), Bob Kayden (4:08:55) and David Marshall (5:06:32).
For full results please visit florida.gfny.com/results/
Registration for the 2022 GFNY is open and competitors are excited to return to the beautiful Highlands County area for another exhilarating race.