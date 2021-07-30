SEBRING — The Inaugural Girls Golf Experience presented by the LPGA USGA was a hit on the links of Golf Hammock Country Club (GHCC). Under the instruction of professional Nell Hays; PGA/LPGA Professional, Dave Shumker; Professional Cody Brownell, GHCC Manager; special guest and recent Florida Women’s Golf Association Match Play Champion, Kendall Griffin.
This event provided girls ages 6 to 17 a chance to learn to play golf and build friendships while experiencing golf in a competitive and supportive environment. The athletes went through four stations that worked on their chipping, putting, full swing woods and full swing irons. These stations perfected many skills used in the game of golf such as aiming.
The campers especially enjoyed aiming for a pair of kiddie pools that were set up for target practice.
“I thought the event went quite well,” said Nell Hays. “I was pleased to see the girls from Golf Hammock and from our area came to participate. It gave us professionals and Kendall (Griffin) who is not a professional, a chance to help them. Sometimes we don’t get to see them but just once a week so this gave us an extra view and allowed us to see their swings so we could help them a little extra. The main goal was to introduce young girls to golf and how much fun it can be, although all the girls that participated already play golf. They all had a really good time and did different activities that we usually don’t do and we all had a lot of fun. The girls always love a competition and loved shooting into the pools.”
There were only six participants for this inaugural event but the girls really enjoyed the camp. The six girls were Khloe and Kennedy Hoffner, Zoe Hout, Jazzlyn Brown, Brooke and Ashlyn Wortinger.
“This event is really fun and challenging at times,” said Khloe Hoffner, age 9. “I love doing golf and my dad said we could come. My favorite part is playing with friends and having fun with golf. I have been golfing for two or three years now. What I love about golf is getting new clubs and hitting them. Each one makes the ball go a little bit further each time I get a new one. It is really fun getting to play with my sister. We always do challenging putts and stuff. I would definitely comeback again if they have this again. I would tell others that this event is really fun and that they should try it.”
Kendall Griffin who played in the Sertoma Junior Golf Tour growing up, graduated from Sebring High School, played golf for Louisiana State University Tigers (LSU) and currently playing for University of Louisville Cardinals (UL), was a special guest at the Girls Golf Experience. Griffin who recently won the 92nd Annual Florida Women’s Amateur Championship gave the young ladies pointers and helped with the stations.
“When Ms. Nell put this camp together she approached me on the (driving) range and asked if I would help out and I said ‘yeah’ because I’m always looking for opportunities to help out,” explained Kendall Griffin. “The girls are just all so cute and they really surprised me today with their technique and abilities. It was really cool to watch. Most of these girls play in the Sertoma (Junior Golf Tour) and it is really cool to see more girls playing and it has definitely grown. There are a lot more younger girls than when I was playing. When I was their age there weren’t a lot of girls playing so I told these girls ‘you all make sure you get together because that’s what makes it fun.’ I hope more girls come out next time because it is just cool to see because I know how much the game of golf has helped me and how much I learned from it and the people that I have met. It is nice to see other people enjoying it as well.”
Griffin, who is home for summer break, was excited to help improve the young ladies golf skills.
“I am in town for the summer from college,” said Griffin. “I live out here and I wanted to give back. I love helping and was very honored when Ms. Nell asked me to help. Trying to get better and learn from the girls. Just seeing them play and love it, it is good for me. Anytime I can get back I will do it. I will leave August 16 to start school in Louisville and I think our first tournament is mid-September. I am ramping up for that, getting my swing and game ready for that.”
The fun filled day finished with a pizza party. Golf Hammock Country Club will be hosting this free event again and would love more young ladies to join in on the fun.
“We definitely want to do it again,” stated Hays. “I think everything came together quite well and we appreciate the LPGA for offering this opportunity to create this experience for girls.”
Golf Hammock Country Club offers free junior clinics every Saturday for the first 12 kids who sign up and if there are more than 12 kids to sign-up there is a waiting list. To sign up call Nell Hays at 863-446-3031 or Golf Hammock Country Club at 863-382-2151.