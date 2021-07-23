SEBRING – The Inaugural Girls Golf LPGA USGA Experience hits the links today at Golf Hammock Country Club. Presented by host professionals Nell Hays, PGA/LPGA professional; Dave Shumaker, PGA Professional; Cody Brownell, GHCC Manager; special guest and recent Florida Women’s Golf Association Match Play Champion Kendall Griffin.
“The LPGA and USGA has offered this event for a couple years now and I thought that we should try to have one here in Highlands County,” said Hays. “I wanted to offer opportunities for the young girls. We are going to have four different stations: chipping, putting, full swing woods and full swing irons and will end the day with a pizza party.”
This program provides an opportunity for girls ages 6 to 17 to learn to play golf, build lasting friendships and experience golf competition in a fun, supportive environment preparing them for a lifetime of enjoyment with the game of golf.
The sessions are open to all levels of girl golfers from those with no experience to those with a great deal of experience who may be looking to enhance their playing expertise. Girls will get to experience golf through putting, chipping, full swing and also wind down with fun crafts and pizza.
The event is free and will include morning refreshments, water, snacks and a pizza party concluding the day. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with the program beginning at 9 a.m. and will run for two hours concluding at 11 a.m. Come out and join the fun at Golf Hammock Country Club today only.