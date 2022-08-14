The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the third week of August gives the Florida freshwater anglers the development of the last quarter moon phase and a rainy season weather pattern. All fishing factors considered; anglers will have overcast conditions during the prime fishing periods over the next two days, but bright sunny conditions with better wind speeds will follow Tuesday through Thursday.
The last quarter moon occurs Thursday which means the underfoot moon will be occurring just prior to the daily formation of thunderstorm activity today through Wednesday. The brighter the morning and afternoon sunshine is, the better the fishing will be. If the weather forecast holds true, Tuesday through Thursday will provide anglers with the best fishing conditions in the hours leading up to thunderstorm formation.
During this week’s rainy season forecast, a west southwest wind will prevail. Speeds in the eight to ten mph range will occur, with Wednesday and Thursday produce ideal wind speeds starting during the midmorning hours and continuing into the sunset period. Therefore anglers can expect the best fishing of the week to occur on these two days during the underfoot lunar period. Don’t forget to have a plan to escape lightning strikes—see safety news section.
During the mid-August through September, the early morning bite suffers the most. Oxygen rates at this time of day are very low in lakes with less than twelve feet. Shoreline fishing in all lakes, deep and shallow, will be poor at this time of day due to vegetation using the oxygen produce from the day before during the nighttime and early morning hours.
Fish Kill events happen each year during the next six weeks in the third to ninth hours of the day. Usually after several days of overcast conditions, low wind, and high humidity. Rainfall also occurs a higher rates during this seasonal period, and this causes a higher level of turbidity along shorelines where runoff occurs. More turbidity means less light penetrating the water column. Shallow lakes suffer the most oxygen loss as a result. If a Fish Kill event doesn’t occur, the fish will certainly be in a stressed state and unable to eat and digest food. Weight loss will occur.
So fishing on the sunniest days of the week are the anglers best bet at having a good fishing day on the water. And several consecutive sunny days will allow fish to return to natural feeding activity during the afternoon hours. However if this year’s rainy season follows the annual norm, there won’t be many consecutive sunny days in the forecast.
My advice is for anglers to fish the deeper lakes. Learn where the deeper open water grass beds are. Use light lines and tackle, employing the Carolina and Drop-Shot riggings in these areas. And instead of using long casts and variations of retrieval speeds, try ‘wind-drifting’ through the area. This will allow the bait to remain at the correct depth for a much longer distance. I have experienced some of my most exciting catches using this method of bait presentation in the months of August and September.
So go light, deep, and slow and your chances of having a good fishing day will be much greater.
Best Fishing Days: Tuesday and Wednesday’s forecast predicts the least amount of cloud-cover during the morning and afternoon hours. Therefore the greatest level of photosynthesis will occur on those two days. And Wednesday will have a ten mph west southwest wind which will produce the best wave-action of the week. If the weather forecast results in being accurate, Thursday could be a ditto of Wednesday’s conditions, which would enhance the last quarter moon which occurs on that day.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 3:54 p.m. and will produce a feed rating of four to five from 2-5 p.m. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by fifty minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 9:33 a.m. and will produce a feed rating of three to four from 8-10:30 a.m. Daily the moonset occurs later by one hour and remains at the same feed rating.
Fishing Safety News: Lightning strikes are a major threat. Anglers should plan an escape strategy. Know how much time it takes to get to a tow vehicle or building. Trees are “not a refuge’ but in fact a place of death, don’t take cover under them. It is better to lay flat on the ground than to take refuge under a tree. If caught on the boat, leave the motors in the water and lay as low as possible. Make sure bilge pumps are working.
Prime Monthly Periods: August 24-29, new moon, September 7-13 full moon, 22-27 new moon, October 6-12 full moon, 22-27 new moon.
