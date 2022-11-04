SEBRING — The Sebring Blue Streaks boys golf qualified for the FHSAA Class 2A state championships tournament Tuesday. The Blue Streaks’ combined team score of 311 grabbed them the third out of the Region 3 tournament.
Brayden Smith shot 75 to lead all Sebring golfers and landed him in a four-way tie for seventh place overall. He was five shots off leader Drew Campbell of Jesuit High School.
Smith’s day did not get off to a great start as he bogeyed and double bogeyed on his first two holes. But he stayed consistent after that. Smith made par on the next six holes before finishing it off with a birdie on the ninth green for a 38 on the front nine; two over par.
He did give up that shot though with a bogey on 10. His only other blemish was a five on the 14th hole, which is a par four. Smith parred the next four holes on the back nine to finish +4.
Jack DuPriest and Trent Bray finished just behind Smith in a five-way tie for 13th place at +6 (77).
DuPriest also had a difficult start — bogeying three of his first four holes including a triple on Hole 4. He did right the ship a little with back-to-back birdies on 7 and 8. A nice par on 9 set him up with a 39 heading to the back half.
DuPriest parred his first hole of the back nine. But he ultimately gave back his birdie shots and then some going bogey, par, bogey, bogey the next four holes. However he limited the damage by parring the final four.
Bray’s front nine looked like Smith’s in terms of his score from it. He too had a bogey, double bogey and birdie. However, his bogeys sandwiched his four on the Par 5 on No. 7. After getting back to even and parring the next hole, his double on 9 put him at +2. And unfortunately, it only got tougher as he went over on five of the back nine holes.
Matthew Suarez and Kase Waldron rounded out the pack. Suarez finished at 31 with a score of 82. Suarez made par or better on 10 out of 18 holes. But half of the holes he went over were doubles. Meanwhile, Waldron went over on 12 of his 18 holes Tuesday with three straight bogeys twice on the back nine with a triple and quadruple on back-to-back holes at one point. He placed 59th with a 93.
The Sebring girls team found itself in fifth place with a score of 370 on Monday. That total placed the Blue Streaks 12 shots from sole possession of third place. Thus, their season ends at the regional level. No Sebring golfers qualified as individuals either. Rebecca Kesling was the lowest scorer at 79 and tied for fourth place. She finished just two shots from tying for third and forcing a playoff for an individual qualifier spot.
The Sebring boys will head to the Class 2A State Championship on Tuesday-Wednesday, Nov. 15-16. The event will be held at Mission Inn Resort & Club in Howey-in-the-Hills.