SEBRING — The Sebring Blue Streaks boys golf qualified for the FHSAA Class 2A state championships tournament Tuesday. The Blue Streaks’ combined team score of 311 grabbed them the third out of the Region 3 tournament.

Brayden Smith shot 75 to lead all Sebring golfers and landed him in a four-way tie for seventh place overall. He was five shots off leader Drew Campbell of Jesuit High School.

