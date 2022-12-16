SEBRING — Patty Andrews moved to Sebring from Indiana and is having a great time adjusting to the weather and the golf at Golf Hammock. Having played golf off and on over the past 15 years she is thrilled to have found such a wonderful league of women golfers in Sebring.
After recently having her clubs adjusted she was surprised to find such a positive difference in her game. Although this is her first season with the Golf Hammock Ladies Golf Association (GHLGA) everything came together when she won the Queen Bee Tournament on November 16 at Golf Hammock.