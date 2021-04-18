SEBRING — It was a perfect warm and sunny day for the Golf Hammock Ladies Farewell Tournament, held each year at the season’s end. And the golf results and luncheon following did not disappoint either.
First Place in the best ball event was decided by a scorecard playoff with Sue Pratt and Cindy Dall winning over Second Place Kathy Saleeba and Joyce Beattie. Both teams had net 61 scores. Third Place honors went to Beverly Judd and Karen Barthomolomy with a net 63. Fourth Place was well earned by Theresa Hahn and Shirley with a net of 64, while Judy Trier and Jeanie Fivecoat secured Fifth Place with their net of 65.