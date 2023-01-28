The two round annual Scrub Jay Tournament at Golf Hammock was successfully completed on January 17. After a two-day Ringer Tournament in flights, a composite of the players gross scores produced an overall winner, Gillian Ryan, who shot a magnificent gross score of 72 (even par). Congratulations to Gillian and all the flight winners!
Fight A winners: First place, Edyth MacDonald; Second place, Tracy Crawford; Third place, Annie Shilson
Flight B winners: First place, Theresa Hahn; Second place, Judy Trier; Third place, Barbara Sollenberger
Flight C winners: First place, Donna Fisher; Second place, Patty Andrews; Third place, Connie Snyder
The Second Annual Tribute Outing will be held on Wednesday, February 15 at Golf Hammock. This event is sponsored by the Golf Hammock Ladies League to pay tribute to those we lost recently. The honorees for the Tribute Outing this year are Pete Mezza, Gino Fronk and Harvey Riffle.
The Tribute Outing is open to all. This is a Ryder Cup style tournament with a shotgun start of 9:00 a.m. Registration is $25 which includes lunch, plus golf fees for non-members. The Registration deadline is February 8. To register please call Kathy Saleeba at 863-202-6905 or see the Golf Hammock Pro Shop.
Past recipients of the First Annual Tribute Outing were the Humane Society of Highlands County and the Heartland Food Bank. Each organization received $1,300 to help meet the needs of those they serve. This year’s beneficiaries are: Humane Society of Highlands County and the Florida High School Rodeo Association.
The Tribute Outing is all about having Fun and Giving, remembering precious relationships while helping others to take a step forward through community outreach.