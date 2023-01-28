Main Photo

Scrub Jay Tournament winners. Back row from left: Tracy Crawford, Edyth MacDonald, Connie Snyder, Gillian Ryan. Front row: Judy Trier, Theresa Hahn, Donna Fisher. Missing from photo: Annie Shilson, Barb Sollenberger, Patty Andrews

 COURTESY/BARBARA WALCZAK

The two round annual Scrub Jay Tournament at Golf Hammock was successfully completed on January 17. After a two-day Ringer Tournament in flights, a composite of the players gross scores produced an overall winner, Gillian Ryan, who shot a magnificent gross score of 72 (even par). Congratulations to Gillian and all the flight winners!

Fight A winners: First place, Edyth MacDonald; Second place, Tracy Crawford; Third place, Annie Shilson

