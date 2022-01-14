SEBRING — Marilyn Redenbarger accomplished something few have done during a recent tournament at Golf Hammock (GH). A dedicated golfer, Marilyn joined the Golf Hammock Ladies League six years ago, and promptly won the Queen Bee competition in her first year. Never one to rest on past victories, she repeated as Queen Bee with another winning round a couple months ago. Marilyn was as shocked with this victory as she was six years ago. Congratulations Marilyn!
Other GH ladies leading the Queen Bee tournament competition in Flight and Placement were:
Flight A: Beth Weiler, Rosie Foote, and Lorraine Northrup.
Flight B: Deborah Grace, Caroline Duncan and Barb Sollenberger.
Flight C: Hilda Waddell, Barb Walczak and Gladys Zitelli.