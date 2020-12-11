The official season is just underway, yet already there is much to report from Golf Hammock as the lady golfers have been busy. Following are some recent results.
Queen Bee Tournament
A low net format and favorite of the players, this year’s overall winner and Queen Bee was Betsy Wells with a gross 86 and net 68. Leading Flight One was Tami Dunlap in first place. Flight Two’s winner was Barbara Sollenberger. And rounding out the winner’s circle was Flight Three’s leader Debbie Craig. Additionally, Debbie Craig and Joyce Beattie were in contention for the overall Queen Bee, coming in second and third behind Wells.
Jean Haig Honored with 95th Birthday Outing
Embracing life and all the treasures it provides, 95 years young Jean Haig continues to play18 holes several times weekly. Having enjoyed the game for 67 years, Jean shows little sign of slowing down. And as a cancer survivor (multiple times) Jean is also an inspiration to so many. Jean was recently honored with a birthday celebration that, of course, followed a “Shamble” golf tournament at Golf Hammock. Held outdoors with social distancing maintained, the event was a hit.
Shamble winners included First Place Theresa Hahn, Barb Sollenberger, and Joyce Beattie, Second Place Tami Dunlap, Caroline Duncan and Carol Troup, and Third Place Shirley Passafume and Mary Majerus.
Golf Hammock Lady Polar Bears Play in Bitter Conditions
An extremely cold morning did nothing to deter the hardy souls who played their low gross/low net event at Golf Hammock in 40 degree temperatures. First place low gross winners were led by Flight One’s Beth Weiler with first place Flight Two’s winner for low gross going to Barbara Sollenberger. Sue Ryan earned first place for low gross in Flight Three. Low net first place finishers included Flight One’s Sherry Kantola, Flight Two’s Debbie Grace and Carol Goebel n Flight Three.
It’s Beginning to Feel A lot Like Christmas
Braving the elements once again, the Golf Hammock ladies showed up strong for their annual Christmas Tournament. A fun format where the “counting” score for the team is only revealed upon reaching the flag, it never disappoints. First place honors went to the team of Betsy Wells, Jeanie Fivecoat, Hilda Waddell and Sue Pratt. The second place foursome included Tracy Crawford, Barbara Sollenberger, Debbie Grace and Carol Troup. Third place was filled by Rosie Mays, Lee Jagodzinski, Donna Fisher and Sharon Reinhold.