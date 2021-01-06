While many were busy wrapping that last gift or hitting the midnight holiday sales, three Golf Hammock elves were hard at work putting the final touches on a new ladies tournament.
The idea originated with tournament chair, Lorraine Northrup, who had experience with similar events. Recruiting Beth Weiler and Sherry Kantola to measure and set up the golf course, the threesome was off and running. Together they pulled together a January 1st outing that will surely be an annual Golf Hammock favorite.
First Flight winners of the inaugural Par Three Tournament were Sherry Kantola and Lee Jagodzinski (who also provided Happy New Year headbands to add to the festive spirit).
Second Flight winners were Maureen Wygant and Connie Snyder.
Third Flight honors went to Hilda Waddell and Carol Troup.