Arriving to play this morning in temperatures below 40 with 14 mph north winds, the Golf Hammock ladies looked more like a group ready to hit the slopes. But hit the links they did, and a great time was had by the 10 hardy participants. Appropriately named the Polar Bear Challenge by GHLGA round manager Kathy Saleeba, the results of this points based event follow.
Maria Reeves won the First Flight, followed by Beth Weiler in second and Lorraine Northrup in third. The Second Flight was led by Betsy Wells, with second place honors going to Edythe MacDonald and third to Kathy Saleeba. The Third Flight winner was Lee Jagodzinski, with Carol Troup and Susan Accorsi also in the money in second and third places within the flight. Carol Troup and Maria Reeves walked away with closest to the pin winnings as well.
Interested in hearing more about golfing with the ladies at Golf Hammock? Call the Pro Shop at 863-382-2151 and leave your name and number with one of the associates. A Golf Hammock Ladies Golf Association member will return your call with more information.
2020 Sun ‘n Lake Couples Championship
The Sun ‘n Lake MGA welcomed 104 athletes that were broken down into 20 foursomes and five flights for the four-person scramble 2020 Couples Championship.
In flight one it was a nail-biter with just two points separating the top three teams. The foursome of Mark Caramanna, Barb Caramanna, Paul Anderson and Jacqui Anderson placed first with 121 strokes. Coming in close second was the team of George Charko, Mary Ellen Charko, Don Gemmell and Laurie Munro with 122. Rounding out the top three was the squad of George Banich, Nicole Banich, Terry Austin and Joanna Austin with 123.
Flight two was won by the quartet of Terry Bogart, Kareen Bogart, Greg Long and Tish Long with 117. Dan Stegall, Denise Stegall, Mike Gilpin and Janet Gilpin placed second with 123. Placing third was the foursome of Stan Doyle, Carol Doyle, Gord Gwynne and Gloria Patterson with 124.
Dave Bibler, Deb Bibler, Willard Ramsey and Jane Ramsey placed first in flight three with 115. Placing in second was the team of Pete Salm, Peggy Salm, Wade Henderson and Rhonda Beckman with 117. In third place after match cards was the quartet of Larry Debriyn, Kathy Debriyn, Ron Ericson and Missy Degeer with 121. Also with 121 was the team of Ron Cottrill, Cynthia Cottrill, Rob Thomas and Jacqui Thomas who placed fourth after match cards.
In flight four, the foursome of Doyle Harris, Barb Harris, Homer Nichols and Gay Nichols claimed first place with 123. After match cards, Don Garvey, Diane Smith, Aurel Dzur and Pam Gornall placed second with 126. Coming in third, after match cards, with 126 was the squad of Craig Herrick, Sherry Herrick, Keith Boehme and Sharon Boehme.
Flight five was won by the Sorenson quartet of Dale, Char, Bob and Cecilia Sorenson with 119. The team of Russ Rudd, Bev Rudd, Ken Snyder and Trina Snyder placed second with 123. Rounding out the top three, with 125, was the foursome of Jim Jones, Lou Jones, Bill Childerhose and Marilynn Childerhose.