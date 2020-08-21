At Lake June golfers have been enjoying the links and having fun. On Wed., Aug. 12 in the men’s league, the first-place team with 43 was the trio of Tony Notaro, Larry Heath, Dennis Mathew. Comin in close second with 44 was the team of Doyan Eades, Jack Lorenze, Bill Fowler. Rounding out the top three with 48 was the squad of Mike Rogers, Al Welch, Jack Clegg.
Closest to the pin on hole No. 2 was Larry Heath with 15 feet; hole No. 4 was also Heath with 8 feet 2 inches; hole No. 8 was Jack Lorenz with 11 feet 2 inches.
On Thurs., Aug. 13 in the mixed scramble event the first-place team was Tony Notaro, Jo Anne McGill, Don Grill, Margaret Schultz with 50. Placing second was the foursome of Larry Heath, Chris Heath, Bobbie Snow, Mike Rogers with 57.
In the closest to pin competition, on hole No. 2, JoAnne McGill won with 1 foot 2 inches; hole No. 8, Bobbie Snow with 2 feet.