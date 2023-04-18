Pinecrest Golf Club recently held Joe’s Tournament to raise funds for former golf Pro Joe Staffieri. All of the proceeds from the four-person scramble went to Staffieri, who suffered a stroke a year ago and has mounting medical bills. Staffieri is on the road to recovery and is working hard to regain his ability to walk.
“When we started to sign people up for the tournament it filled up within two weeks,” explained current Pinecrest Pro Andy Kesling. “That is just a credit to how well-liked Joe was while he was the manager here at the club. We were able to raise close to $23,000 for Joe. All that money is to offset costs for his rehab. He is still not walking yet but we are hopeful that throughout the rehab process he will be back to as close to 100 percent as he can, with ideally him being able to walk again.
“It was a really good day, we had the right people here, the people that love Joe. It was just a real special day. I was able to play with my dad and my two daughters so it was a great day. To have Joe and Susan out here and for people to be able to see him. We hope to see him up and walking, it is great that he has his mind and is able to talk to people. We are just super excited to do that for him. It was tremendous the amount of support we were able to get. Everybody had a great time,” Kesley said.
The drinks were flowing and the music was bumping as 132 golfers hit the links. The teams were split into two flights.
Flight No. 1 went to the foursome of Larry Hardy, Marty O’Hern, Kyle Jackson and Whit Cornell who came in with 55 strokes. There was a tie for second with just one stroke behind the first-place team and after matched cards the quartet of Nancy Chaffe, Johnathan Knight, Don Lamb and Ed Abrain claimed second place with 56. Rounding out the top three was the squad of Randy Tubbs, Tony Bassett, Ben Tubbs and Travis Fore, who also had a 56.
Just two strokes separated the top three teams in Flight No. 2. Coming in first was the team of Brendan Doty, Garrett Turrell, Wyatt Kinhigh and Jonas Discins, who came in with 60 strokes. The second-place foursome of Pat Danzey, Ryan Danzey, Tim Foster and Phil Kline fired a 61. The third-place group was Heidi Crutchfield, Don Young, Lars Bylund and Charlie Smith with 62 strokes.
“It was a really good event and we look forward to Joe coming out here to hang out with us in the future,” added Kesling. “We wish him and his family the best. I don’t like the circumstances of why I’m here (as the golf pro) but I’m happy to be here and hopeful that I can make Joe proud. I want to continue what he started here, I want to watch this place grow.”