Pinecrest Golf Club recently held Joe’s Tournament to raise funds for former golf Pro Joe Staffieri. All of the proceeds from the four-person scramble went to Staffieri, who suffered a stroke a year ago and has mounting medical bills. Staffieri is on the road to recovery and is working hard to regain his ability to walk.

“When we started to sign people up for the tournament it filled up within two weeks,” explained current Pinecrest Pro Andy Kesling. “That is just a credit to how well-liked Joe was while he was the manager here at the club. We were able to raise close to $23,000 for Joe. All that money is to offset costs for his rehab. He is still not walking yet but we are hopeful that throughout the rehab process he will be back to as close to 100 percent as he can, with ideally him being able to walk again.

Recommended for you