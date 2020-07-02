AVON PARK – The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour played during another scorcher for the fifth event at Pinecrest Golf Club. The heat was relentless as 68 golfers battled for the top spot as the tour hit the halfway mark.
“The folks at Pinecrest do a really good job of hosting us,” said Sertoma Junior Golf Tour Director Andy Kesling. “The golf course was in good shape and the pro Joe Staffieri does what he can for these kids and we certainly appreciate them allowing us to come out there.”
Lane Revell placed first in the boys 16-18 age division with 71 strokes. In a close second was Avery Hurst with 73 and Clay Jacobs rounded out the top three with 76. Beckham Donovan fired 77, Cade Scarborough had 81, Robby Hill came in with 88, James Swaford shot 96, Ranen Carmichael made 98 and Kellen Westberry fired a 103. Revell continues to lead in the overall standings with 266 points, Hurst is in second with 223 and Scarborough is currently in third with 220.
“Lane (Revell) had a great round,” Kesling said. “Any round under par is outstanding. Avery (Hurst) was playing well and those two are neck-and-neck there at the top. Obviously, Lane is still the class of that group but the kids behind him are gaining some ground in that group. It is nice to see numbers in the 70s. I am happy to see Lane’s game continue to improve and the consistency he shows week-in and week-out.”
In the boys 14-15 group there was a tie for first place. After a hard-fought battle on the links Brayden Smith and Trent Bray both came in with 91. There was also a tie for third place with Ian Frasier and Jay Walkup both shot a 96. Jayden Bolin came in with 109, Kale Henderson shot 120, Dylan Eddington had 124, Bubba Howard carded 128 and Jayson Kellum fired a 138. Bray is currently in first place in the standings with 257 points, Smith sits in second place with 250 and Bolin is in third with 196.
“It was another tie between Brayden (Smith) and Trent (Bray),” said Kesling. “This was the second tie for them. Those guys are back and forth and they will be contending for the overall final point standing.”
Taylor Derr had an impressive 20-stroke lead in the girls 14-18 division and carded a 78, placing her in first. Melanie Suarez claimed second with 98 strokes and placing third was Samantha Presley with 101. Aly Smyth fired a 109, Rebecca Kesling shot a 114, Mariana Chams had 132 and Tori West came in with 140. Rylee Franze and Katie Howard tied at 144 and Hayli Simmons carded a 148. In the points standings Suarez is on top with 253, Presley is currently in second with 230 and rounding out the top three is Derr with 194.
“Taylor (Derr) played real well.” Kesling stated. “She puts in the time and effort. I relate her to Lane (Revell) because they play every day and put in the hours every day. Golf is a difficult sport and it takes a lot just to get a little bit better so the more time you put in the more you will get out of it. I’m super proud of Taylor.”
In the boys 11-13 group, Marquez Angeles placed first with 38 strokes. Benjamin Trevino and Alex Krucshwitz tied for second place when they each carded a 41. John Roberts and Daylon White also tied at 44. Brody Hall, Matthew Suarez and Dillon Parnell tied when they fired a 45. Austin Henning shot 54, Tanner Simmons had 58, Hunter Halloran came in with 62 and Lincoln Kampman fired a 72. Trevino has a comfortable 49-point lead in the overall standings with a total of 261. Kruschwitz is in second with 212 and Roberts sits in third with 192.
“Marquez (Angeles) was out for a couple of events but is back and it doesn’t look like he lost a beat,” Kesling commented. “He is back on top. We have eight kids within six or seven strokes of each other. Ben (Trevino) and Marquez (Angeles) are the class of that group but that next tier down is close to them.”
Hannah Castillo continues to lead in the girls 11-13 division. Castillo had a 12-stroke lead and came in with 45. There was a tie for second with Jenesi Trevino and Rylie Brooker each carding a 57. Olivia Kesling fired a 61, Brooklyn Reed shot a 71 and Selah Damron-Lovett had 78. H. Castillo has a commanding 101-point lead in the points standings with an outstanding 275. Olivia Kesling is currently in second with 174 and Trevino rounds out the top three with 148.
“Hannah (Castillo) Is dynamite,” Kesling said. “She reminds me of a younger Kendall Griffin. If Hannah sticks with it she will be playing Division-1 golf just like Kendall is. Kendall is the best girl to come out of Sertoma. That is certainly high praise but Hannah is well on her way to great things if she continues to practice and improve. I think the sky is the limit. There are some other girls in that division with some serious talent.”
Jordan Castillo battled his way into first in the boys 9-10 group and finished with a 43. Devin Wortinger was not far behind with 49 placing him in second. Charley Presley came in third with 53. Liam McCann carded a 54, Jadiel DeJesus shot a 60, Bennett VanHook had 62 and Elijah Griffin fired a 73. In the points standings J. Castillo has a 63-point lead placing him in first with 257 points. Wortinger is in second place with 194 and DeJesus has 188 placing him in third overall.
“It is nice to see Jordan (Castillo) on top with a pretty convincing victory,” said Kesling. “It shows you the effort he puts in. Jordan and Devin (Wortinger) will be going head-to-head each week and we have to wait to see who comes out on top. There is some serious talent between those two boys.”
The boys and girls 6-8 age division has been back-and-forth the entire tour with Zoe Hout and Owen Smith battling week after week for first place and the duo tied once again at 31. JD Scheipsmeier has not been far behind during the tour and claimed third with 38. Nixon Bone fired a 40, Isabella Morris had 42, Garrett Parnell came in with 47 and Lyla Helms shot a 49. Emily-Kate Campbell, Luke Lovett and Harper Brooker tied at 50. Kayden Albritton carded a 52 and Brooke Wortinger had 53. Austin Sims and Hailey Campbell tied at 54. Owen Smith and Hout only have three points separating them in point standings. O. Smith is in a slight lead with 260 and Hout is hot on his tail with 257. Scheipsmeier has 203 placing him in third overall.
“This is the second tournament in a row that Owen (Smith) and Zoe (Hout) have tied,” stated Kesling. “Owen has two ties for first and two victories while Zoe has two second places, two ties for first and a standalone victory so that was a big win for her. They are within three points of each other. It is very tight there at the top. The funnest age group to watch is the little ones. They can definitely swing it and the parents help them get around.”
The Sertoma Junior Golf Tour rolls on today with the sixth stop of the tour at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club – Deer Run starting at 8 a.m.