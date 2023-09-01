The 46th edition of the Highlands Sertoma Tournament took place last Saturday and Sunday. The two-man tournament sponsored by Johnson Stivender Wealth Advisors and the Highlands Sertoma saw 138 pairings spread over 10 flights take over the Deer Run and Turtle Run courses at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club.
So many pairs entered that it forced the golf club to borrow carts from surrounding courses to accommodate every team. The top results for each flight are as follows:
1. Cody Brownell/Greg Gentry: 126 (-18), 2. Jamie Johnston/Aaron Spear: 130 (-14), 3. Josh Waring/Keven Anderson: 132 (-12)
1. Matt Hall/Mark Howard: 131 (-13), 2. David Stephens/Kip Goolsby: 132 (-12), T-3. Jeremy Camino/Herbert Donglason & Jamie Sansing/Rick Sansing: 134 (-10)
1. Ryan Adair/Bruce Beumel: 134 (-10), 2. Geoff Johnson/Ryan Thorlton: 136 (-8), 3. Jeff Rose/John Greshuk: 137 (-7)
1. Curtis Donovan/Steve Piccione: 128 (-16), 2. Jeff Dicks/Mark Ginn: 140 (-4), T-3. Joey Desimone/Nick Maloyd & Steve Toms/Todd Bunday: 141 (-3)
1. Matt Roszkowski/Ronnie Handley: 135 (-9), 2. Quinn Reed/Gino Reed: 140 (-4), T-3. David Tavlin/Steve McMillan & Robert Cannon/Jason Cannon: 143 (-1)
T-1. Darren DuBose/Brent Hughes & Taylor Cockrell/Kyle Prince: 144 (E), 3. Richard Mueller/Kurt Brown: 145 (+1)
1. Tony Bassett/Kirk Lucas: 142 (-2), 2. Matthew Chandler/Drew Wiseman: 146 (+2), 3. Craig Johnson/Chris Altieri: 147 (+3)
1. Greg Kramer/Brian Kramer: 146 (+2), 2. Terry Little/Tony Crews 147 (+3), 3. Mark Cox/Jim McCall 149 (+5)
1. Tres Stephenson/Scott Hitt: 150 (+6), T-2. Ronnie Carter/David Boersma & Dave Gutshall/Charles Sensabaugh: 152 (+8)
1. Drew Bishop/Kiko Vazquez: 152 (+8), 2. Duane Lewis/David Croom: 160 (+16), T-3. Chaz Abeln/Seth Abeln & Dan Andrews/Greg Griffin: 161 (+17)