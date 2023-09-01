The 46th edition of the Highlands Sertoma Tournament took place last Saturday and Sunday. The two-man tournament sponsored by Johnson Stivender Wealth Advisors and the Highlands Sertoma saw 138 pairings spread over 10 flights take over the Deer Run and Turtle Run courses at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club.

So many pairs entered that it forced the golf club to borrow carts from surrounding courses to accommodate every team. The top results for each flight are as follows:

Recommended for you