SEBRING – Over 100 golfers participated in the “Sebring Meals on Wheels” 21st Annual golf scramble at Harder Hall Golf Course last Saturday, a significant fundraiser for the program.
“It’s been great today,” said Sebring Meals on Wheels President Dave Layne. “The wind has kicked up a little bit, it has been a really good day for us.”
“I don’t know how much money we have raised today, I would be tickled to death if it is $15,000. That is covering expenses. We are a non-profit organization and try to get everyone we can to help.”
“We have 106 golfers here today with a shotgun start and a couple different events, putting contest, longest drive and some other things. Harder Hall has wonderful people. This is our third year at Harder Hall and the golfers seem to be having a wonderful time.”
The tournament, split into three flights, had the team of Delroy Cambridge, Peter Horrobin, Whitney Hungerford and Rick Haas finish as the overall winner in Flight 1 with a score of 55.6.
Finishing in second place in Flight 1 was the Highlands News-Sun team of Don Worthey, Drew Jones, Sonny Clay, Mike Messenburg with a score of 57.2.
For Flight 2, the team of Brody Carr, Brad Roberts, Gunner Smoak and Devon Steele finished first with a 57 and the team of Toby Taylor, Lars Bylund, Heidi Critchfield and Don Young took second with a score of 60.4.
Michael Ridgeway, Donald Ridgeway and Simone McPhee won Flight 3 with a score of 58.7 and Phil Simonson, Jack Weisblat, Jeremy Bovee and Charles Ervin placed second with a 60.8.
L. Diane Ziesenheim, playing her first round of golf in ten years since having back surgery stated she was out here having fun, catching up with old friends and because it was for a great cause.
The Sebring Meals on Wheels has been serving the Sebring and Lake Placid area for 47 years and ask for you help in becoming a volunteer, sponsor or making a donation or contribution to support the program.
According to their posters, they deliver meals, which consist of an entrée, two sides, a salad, roll or bread, milk and dessert in which diabetic and vegetarian meals are available. There are no age restrictions although most recipients or elderly, homebound or shut-ins.
It is also ideal for somebody just home from the hospital, rehabilitation, or even after the birth of a child.
For more information. Call 863-402-1818; email info@sebringmealsonwheels.com or visit the website at sebringmealsonwheels.com.