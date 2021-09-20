AVON PARK — The Choices Family Resource Centers’ Annual Golf for Life Brooke Moran Memorial Golf Tournament recently took place at River Greens Golf Club. The format was a four person scramble with four flights. This event was organized by Lisa Lovett and it was a huge success. It was a beautiful sunny day with a slight breeze and the course was in great shape. There was a great turnout for the event with 148 golfers making up 37 teams.
In the Championship Flight there was tie for first and after matched cards the foursome of Ryan Adair, Dylan Norwood, Adam Crews and Seth Abeln took the top spot with a total gross of 55. Also with 55 was the team of Matt Dillon, Jan Dillon, Brad Ellis and John Dean Jr. Rounding out the top three was the squad of Jim Bannister, Craig Bendall, Steve Gorham and Wayne Richardson with 57.
The first flight went to the team of Heidi Crutchfield, Don Young, Lars Bylund and Bill Drifcoil who came in with a gross total of 57. Placing second was the Castillo gang made up of Gilbert, Hannah, Jordan Castillo and the final member of the team was Clay Davis who finished with a 59. Coming in third place was the quartet of Denise and Dan Stegall along with Beverly and John Phillips who also had 59.
Second Flight was won by the team of Mark Steullet, Ivan Alonzo, Bruce Mann and Jan Durra who finished with 63. The Second place team came in with 65, that team was the Little Squad consisting of Ty, Terry and Lori Little along with Kelsey Jahna. Rounding out the top three was the foursome of Jim and Danny Lobozzo, Greg Carr and Jason Biance with 66.
In the Third Flight was extremely close with the quartet of John and Doris Harrison, Bill and Annett Schmits claiming first place with a gross total of 65. Placing second, also with 65, was the team of Dennis Distin, Randy Novak, Jeff Harry and Chris Taylor. Coming in third place was the squad of Ben Bacus, Jordan Terrell, Patrick and Devon Fox with 66.