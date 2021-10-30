AVON PARK – The 4th Annual Lane Crosson Memorial Golf Tournament was recently held at Pinecrest Golf Club. The LC5 Foundation put on the tournament in remembrance of a young man who grew up in Avon Park and graduated from Avon Park High School. Lane tragically passed away in a work accident while helping clear power lines in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.
Crosson died while doing what he was known for, helping others. The tournament is a fundraiser for another Avon Park native local, the beautiful Jade Jackson, who has been battling cancer for the last several years.
The tournament had an outstanding turnout with 124 golfers participating in the four-person scramble format. There were a total of 31 foursomes.
It was a beautiful day for a tournament with the sun shining and a cool breeze blowing in. Everyone was having a great time with music blasting from the putting contest area and drink carts aplenty.
In the first flight, the team with the lowest gross was Tim Devlin, Cruiser Crews, Whit Cornell and Joe Carani who came in with a score of 56. Finishing in second was the foursome of Cody Pearlman, Scott Leech, Cory Leech and Shane Leech with 58.
Flight two went to the squad of Trey Marley, Zack Smith, Dalton Hewitt and Justin Bromley who finished with a 56. The second place finishers were David Marley, Dale Reed, Chad Marley and Tanner Lee with 59.
Lane Crosson was a extraordinary man who loved to help others. In an online quote Lane once said “Help someone every chance you can. It all comes back in the end.”
The goal of the LC5 foundation is to preserve the legacy left behind by Lane Crosson of helping, giving and inspiring others in the community.