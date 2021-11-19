SEBRING — The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) held their 4th Annual Golf Tournament at Sun ‘N Lake Golf Club. The four-person scramble drew 152 golfers who formed 38 teams of four and five flights. The tournament was played on both the Deer Run and Turtle Run Courses.
“We are helping to raise money for the DAV and the money will go towards our assistance fund,” explained Commander David Fearnley. “The assistance fund helps the veterans in the county who have shortage of funds to pay bills, food or other necessities or if they need something done to their house. We try to help them the best we can. Any donations we can get to do that is fantastic.”
In the first flight the foursome of Ryan Adair, Adam Crews, Seth Abeln and Jeremy Camino placed first with 59 strokes. After matched cards the team of Don Worthey, Omar DeJesus, Jose Jimenez and Jack Bailey claimed second place with 60.
Flight two was extremely close and came down to matched cards. The squad of Tod Phillips, Kevin Hellenbrand, Jerry Clevenger and Wayne Hermans came out on top with 60. Also with 60 and finishing in second was the quartet of Bob Fischer, Jeanne Fischer Bruce Hirschy and Jeni Hirschy.
The cadet program from the Heartland Christian Academy was on hand to help with the tournament.
“We wanted to come out and support our local veteran group,” said Gerald Cruz, Heartland Christian Academy. “These are high school kids out here right now and it is a great experience for them. They are not used to being around this many great people.”
Skye Wannamaker, Jerry Wannamaker, Brian Royle and Janece Schwartzkopf claimed first place in the third flight after matched cards with 67 strokes. Coming in second, also with 67, was the foursome of Kyle Tanner, Gunner Leonard, Hunter Leonard and Buck Leonard.
“Sun ‘N Lake is awesome and it is a beautiful place,” Fearnley stated. “The golfers have told us how much they appreciate the veterans and how much they enjoy coming to this tournament and they will be back for the next one. We have a lot of returning players.”
The fourth flight was won by the squad of Jim Lobozzo, Danny Lobozzo, Tom Gray and Josh Myers who came in with a 64. Finishing in a close second was the quartet of Rick Strong, Pat Riess, Cindy Riess and Bonnie Schmidt with 65.
There was definitely one person who was noticeably missed and that was past DAV Commander Marco Espinosa who passed away earlier this year.
“Marco was a great guy and is greatly missed,” added Fearnley. “I stepped up when he passed away. We are really trying to grow our chapter and help more veterans, that is our goal. We just bought a new van but haven’t gotten it yet because the chips haven’t fallen. I would like to buy another new van and donate our van to the VFW Honor Guard. We would like to thank our numerous sponsors and donors. We would also like to thank Sun ‘N Lake and Andy (Kesling). It has been great.”
The fifth flight was won by the team of John and Doris Harrison and Bill and Annette Schmits with 65. Second place went to the foursome of Kenny and Koy McGrath, Connor Angell and Andrew Merriet with 67.
The longest drive on hole No. 8 was made by Mike Gilpin with 12 feet 4 inches and on hole No. 18 it was Omar DeJesus with 1 foot 7 inches. The closest to the pin on hole No. 2 was Margaret May with 9 feet 6 inches and on hole No. 15 it was Lin Price with 10 feet 11 inches.