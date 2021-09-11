AVON PARK – The New Testament Church and Mission is in it’s 45 year of helping feed, clothe and housing the less fortunate of Highlands County. The Church and Mission held their inaugural golf tournament recently at River Greens Golf Course. 84 golfers participated in this new event.
Competitors were treated to breakfast and lunch that was provided by the mission. It was a two-person scramble format broken down into four flights.
In the first flight the duo of Robert Copeland and Doug Reynolds claimed first place after grossing a 63. There was a tie for second and after matched cards the team of John Vickers Jr. and John Vickers Sr claimed second place with 65. Also with 65 was the pair of Jerry Lindsey and Matt Moye.
The second flight came down to matched cards and was won by the twosome of Kyle Cunningham and Nate Greene who came in with 66. Also with 66 and placing second was the father-daughter team of Gilbert Castillo and Hannah Castillo. Rounding out the top three was the duo of Pat O’Brien and Andre Roberts with 68.
Flight three was won by the team of Beth Kerr and Bill McKown who came in with a gross total of 67. There was a tie for second and after matched cards the pair of Tom Bateman and Martin claimed second place with 68. Also with 68 was the squad of Terry Cadwell and Ronald Jensen placing them in third.
In the fourth flight there was a three way tie with the top three teams coming in with 73. The team that came out on top was Caleb Glisson and TJ Mercer. Coming in second was Micky Mercer and Cash Smoak. Placing third was the duo of Dylan and Chance Smoak.
The New Testament Church and Mission is run by Katie Beatty. This year’s gold sponsor for the event was Matt Christian at Hometown Realty and the silver sponsor was provided by Larry Beatty from Island Time Rentals.
The Mission is located in Sebring at 604 Lemon Ave. The Mission continues to operate as a faith ministry free of any government aid.