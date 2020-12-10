SEBRING – Over 50 golfers participated in the Champions for Children Foundation for Domestic Violence Prevention Golf Scramble presented by Your CBD Store at the Harder Hall Golf Course last Saturday.
According to their website, the Foundation has been serving Sebring and the Highland County area for over 25 years and with the mission statement of “Our Children. Our Future.”, the foundation provides abuse and neglect prevention programs, early intervention services for the children and families in Highlands County.
The foundation over the years has initiated several initiatives to include prevention services and assistance, actions for autism, domestic violence prevention, drowning prevention, emergency rescue fund, family resource center, Ila and Kinsley Cox Living Memorial Fund, kids tag art, garden of joy, Lindsey’s Wish, “Prof” and Paul Gustat Music Fund, Vision and Hearing Quest, youth awards, and additional initiatives and partners.
The tournament was separated in two Flights in both pair scrambles and skins.
The winners in the Flight 1 pairs were Steve Klaas and Don Brewer with a score of 56.75.
Rounding out the top 5 were the following: Tom Grammas and Dom Costanzo 60.05; Sam Rogers and Mike Moore 61.7; Brian Bone and Kaleb Saunders 62.85; Geoff Fisk and Kenny Hawthorne 63.1.
Placing 6 through 13 are the following: Cody Brownell and Jason Laman 63.4; Gary Linsey and Carl Linsey 63.7; Jeff Gaddy and Ray Brown 63.9; Joel Walkup and Zac Walkup 64.1; Robert Griffin and Robert Griffin Jr 64.25; Randy Blank and Jim Foutch 64.5; Beth Weiler and Gordon Sehl 65.7; Brian McMillian and Stuart Holmes 66.85.
The winners in the Flight 2 pairs were Lenny Elliott and Gibron Finiello with a score of 57.85.
Rounding out the top 5 were the foolwing: Kye Pahk and Bob Bowers 61.7; Tonay Bassett and Charlie Cervantes 62.7; Tom Borland and Dave Clark 64.85; Ivan Ojeda and Terry Stafford 65.25.
Finishing 6 through 12 were the following: Sean Quinn and Debb Summers 65.8; Pat Taylor and Will Versinga 66; Jim Skaja and Dan LeMere 67.35; Matt Castle and Hal Atkinson 67.8; Bruce Mack and Mike Emigh 68; Mary Rountree and Sheri Danser 72; Richard Mishler and Mel Porter 74.5.
In the Skins competition, all four pairs in Flight 1: Cody Brownell and Jason Laman; Tom Grammas and Dom Constanzo; Randy Blank and Jim Foutch; Geoff Fisk and Kenny Hawthorner; all tied with one skin each.
In Flight 2, Sean Quinn and Debb Summers recorded two skins. Four pairs: Lenny Elliott and Gibron Finiello; Mary Rountree and Sheri Danser; Kye Pahk and Bob Flowers; Pat Taylor and Will Versinga; each recorded one skin.