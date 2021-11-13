SEBRING – The 22nd Annual Meals on Wheels was a huge success. Though the temperature dropped and the wind was a factor, fun was had by all. Ninety-six golfers teamed up as foursomes for the scramble.
“Even though it was a rainy start, the sun came out and it was a bit chilly,” said Meals on Wheels Director of Operations Mary Margaret Staik. “This tournament helps Meals on Wheels and helps absorb the cost of distribution. It is a fundraiser that helps the organization tremendously. The golfers are having fun and there has been a tremendous group of golfers that come out. Some of the golfers have been participating since the start.”
The proceeds from the scramble go to Meals on Wheels, who provide meals for Sebring and Lake Placid.
The scramble moved from Harder Hall when it closed to the new location at Sebring Municipal Golf Course. Kim Best, the golf pro, helped in making the event successful. Golfers enjoyed a Continental Breakfast before the shotgun start. Lunch followed at the CaddyShack.
Long-Ball Golf Professional from Charity Golf Trevor Consavage performed for the golfers at one of the holes, helping to raise additional funds for the Sebring Meals On Wheels program.
Winner of Flight 1 is the Annett Bus Lines Team of Dillon Parnell, Jack DuPriest, Trent Bray and Kase Waldron, with 53. Second place in the same flight was the Highlands News-Sun golfers, Jose Jimenez, Omar DeJesus, Don Worthey and Ivan Milano.
Flight 2 top golfers with a score of 61 are Matt Parnell, Jason Carter, Pat Bray and Shawn Bray. Second place in the flight are Ed Richman’s Custom T-shirt team, Barry Tupper, Wayne Herman, Ed Richman and Tom Tanner, with a 64.
Longest drive prizes went to Jordan Bassett and Dave Johnson for the men. Kim Gross and Deb McNall won for the ladies longest drive.
Closest-to-the-pin winners were Harry Gregor and Mike Lamp.
The beverage cart raffle was won by Kathy and Bert Acker, drivers for Sebring Meals On Wheels.
Other activities included a silent auction, live auction, 50/50, door prizes, and each golfer was given a sign-in bag from some of the sponsors.
The Board of Directors wanted to thank all the golfers, sponsors, supporters and volunteers who assisted with the scramble.