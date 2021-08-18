The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the third week of August gives the Florida freshwater anglers the first half of a weak full moon phase and a break in the rainy season weather pattern. The next five days sunshine will bright with very little cloud cover and very little thunderstorm activity…if any at all.
All fishing factors considered; anglers will find feeding fish during the solar noon and sunset hours within healthy vegetation areas out in open water and along the deepest shoreline vegetation areas over the next six days.
The full moon occurs Sunday, however it will have a weak effect on fish and wildlife since it will be out of the path of solar energy and orbiting toward the point of apogee. So anglers can expect to experience fish feeding close to deep cover during the solar noon and sunset periods---which is when the highest levels of dissolved oxygen occurs (rapid photosynthesis).
Water temperatures will most likely reach the annual high mark over the next six days. And the bad news is, wind speeds will be around the five mph range Thursday through Saturday but today and Sunday be in the seven mph range during solar noon. Winds will come out of the east today at eight mph, and a mild east wind will occur Thursday and Friday. Saturday through the middle of next week winds will be out of the southeast at five to seven mph.
Atmospheric pressure will begin a decline of 0.22 In Hg starting Thursday afternoon and bottom-out Friday afternoon. Fish will move deeper as a result, enough so that I doubt fish will be along deeper shoreline areas. So be prepared to fish deeper open water areas during this upcoming full moon period---starts Thursday and ends next Wednesday.
The more sunshine prevails during the course of the day, the greater the numbers of feeding fish will occur along with a longer duration of feeding activity. As fish move deeper Thursday, I believe a better than advertised feed rating will occur Thursday evening, and Friday midday and evening. Saturday through Monday the solar noon period’s underfoot moon will be the main trigger.
For anglers who like to fish the summer full moon, this month a greater than fifty percent cloud cover is forecasted Saturday through Monday night—this will help daytime anglers. And I believe the nighttime feeders will feed in the hours prior to the full moon since there will be a greater level of oxygen in the water column. The low oxygen period of the day occur from 3-8 a.m. so the better action will occur from 10 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Best Fishing Days: Due to the atmospheric pressure dropping 0.22 In Hg Thursday through Friday afternoon, and the fact that mostly sunny skies will prevail today through Sunday, the three days prior to the full moon on Sunday will be the best fishing days.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 10 a.m. and solar noon at 1:29 p.m. producing a feed rating of four from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and increases a half number in feed rating. Saturday through Monday a feed rating of six to seven will occur from 12-3:30 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 5:15 p.m. and the sunset at 8 p.m. producing a feed rating of three to four from 5-8 p.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and gradually increases to a five rating during the weekend during the hours of 6-9 p.m.
Safety Notices: Alligators are mating. Big males are very aggressive. Be on high alert. Males will force smaller males out of lakes and into areas gators don’t usually inhabit. So guard your children and pets. And don’t feed the gators, it’s illegal and very foolish.
Lightning is a real threat during the rainy season. The rules of dealing with lightning are, never take cover under trees, instead select vehicles and buildings. If caught in your boat on the lake, lay as low as you can and keep your motors in the water to act as grounds. Always preplan an escape route and know the time it takes to get to a place of safety from the areas you’re fishing.
Prime Monthly Periods: August 19-24 weak full moon, September 3-9 new moon, 18-21 weak full moon, October 3-8, new moon, 18-22 weak full moon
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 38.20 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three of four gates are open an average of twelve inches and flowing a combined 1000 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 38.25 and the minimum low level 38.00’. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
