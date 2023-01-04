The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the first week of January gives the Florida freshwater anglers the full moon phase and a typical winter weather forecast. All fishing factors considered, anglers will enjoy good full moon fishing today and Thursday and again on Sunday and Monday due to a high pressure cold front dropping temperatures twenty degrees from late Thursday through Friday evening.
The full moon occurs Friday night and will shine brightly due to clear skies. Therefore daytime anglers can expect the underfoot moon period to have a few less hungry fish twelve hours later. Nighttime full moon fishing tonight and Thursday night will be good although tonight some cloud cover will be a factor.
Water temperatures will be rapidly dropping Friday morning through Saturday midday as a high pressure system passes through the state, forcing fish up into shoreline shallows. Pressure will rise 0.15 in hg which is enough upward change to cause all fish to adjust upward. Since the front is a slow mover, I expect fish to feed as they begin to adjust upward, which means Thursday night’s almost full moon, could produce better than advertised. And depending on the speed of the front, Friday’s late morning bite could be fairly good. Again all depends on the change in shallow water temperatures.
Fish feeding activity will halt when shallow water temperatures drop enough so that the shallow temperature degree becomes lower than the bottom half of the water column. Fish will have to adjust upward due to the pressure rise, and as they enter the cooler water they’ll slow down and enter a stressed state. A period of adjustment will occur as they acclimate to the temperature change over the next twelve to twenty-four hours. By Saturday afternoon some fish will begin to feed and by Sunday’s midday hours, fish will feed when water temperatures are highest from 2-4 p.m.
The wind forecast today and Thursday will be a challenge for some anglers who don’t like two foot wave action on the windy side of the lake. A fifteen mph south wind occurs today followed by a fifteen mph southwest to west wind on Thursday. The high pressure cold front begins to enter the state, producing a ten mph northwest wind during Thursday’s sunset period. Friday a ten mph north wind drips temperatures twenty degrees and fish will move shallow and completely stop feeding as they adjust.
The weekend will give anglers a six mph east to northeast wind. Temperatures will rebound almost twenty degree by Sunday midday. Monday will be the last day of the full moon phase and could produce very well as the underfoot moon occurs during the warmest water period of the day.
Best Fishing Days: Due to a twenty degree cold front arriving Thursday evening, today through Thursday evening will be the best fishing of the next five days. The extended weather forecast predicts a fairly quick warming period with an eighty degree high for Sunday. With the full moon occurring Friday night, the last two days of the full moon phase, Sunday and Monday, should produce fairly well. Perhaps Monday will be better than Sunday. The underfoot moon will occur during the warmest water period of day on both days so I could be better than I expect.
Florida Fishing Facts: During the winter season it is essential that anglers downsize their bait offerings. A short but fat bait, which produces heavy action when retrieved slowly is the best choice. A fat slow moving bait signals to the hungry fish that the prey it’s considering consuming is full of food. So to attract more hungry fish, anglers would do well to present a fat well-fed slow moving bait fish which is short in length.
I like to insert a noise maker into my plastic creature baits and solid tube baits, which creates heavy vibration and noise while being retrieved at extremely slow speeds. And when rocking the bait when it is paused during the retrieve, the noise maker keeps the attention of the hungry fish, which will ambush the well-fed prey when it moves forward again.
Major Fishing Periods: Today the moon is underfoot at 10:40 a.m. and solar noon at 12:30 p.m. producing a feed rating of five to six from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by fifty minutes and will have an increase in feed rating by a half number. Friday a feed rating of six and a half or slightly better will occur from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. however due to a cold front arriving Thursday night, I predict feeding activity will be either slowing down by a point or two or, it is possible a feed rating of less than four could occur. All depends on the timing, speed and intensity of the high pressure cold front for central Florida.
A second major fishing period occurs today during the warmest water temperature period of the day which is from 1-5 p.m. Depending on the sun-to-cloud ratio, the peak feeding period will occur sometime from 2-4 p.m. The greater the sunlight, the sooner the peak feeding starts and the duration will also be longer. A feed rating of five to six will occur today. But as the underfoot moon begins to occur during this period this weekend, a feed rating of six to seven is likely.
Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 3:50 p.m. and will cause the warm water period of the day to have extended feeding action. I expect a minor effect however due to the fish feeding mainly during the underfoot moon and first two hours of the warm water period. But there will be some positive influence which occurs from 3-5 p.m. A bump in feed rating perhaps of one number for a short duration of thirty minutes or slightly longer.
A second minor fishing period occurs today when the 95% full moon is overhead at 11:06 p.m. and will produce a feed rating of four from 10 p.m. — 12 a.m. Daily the overhead full moon occurs later by twenty minutes and remains at the same feed rating. Saturday the full moon will be overhead at 12:48 a.m. producing a feed rating of four from 11:30 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Prime Monthly Periods: January 4-8 medium-strength full moon, 19-23 weak super new moon, February 2-7 strong full moon, 18-22 super new moon, March 4-9 full moon, 18-24, strong new moon, April 2-8 full moon, 16-22 new moon, May 2-8 full moon, 16-22 new moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.43 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three of four gates are open seven inches and flowing a combined 670 cubic feet per second. Istokpoga’s current seasonal maximum-minimum levels are 39.50’ and 38.50’ respectively. The minimum level will be lowered gradually to 38.25’ by March 15 and the maximum level remains at 39.50’ until April. For complete information click on the links provided on the webpage.
