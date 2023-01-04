The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the first week of January gives the Florida freshwater anglers the full moon phase and a typical winter weather forecast. All fishing factors considered, anglers will enjoy good full moon fishing today and Thursday and again on Sunday and Monday due to a high pressure cold front dropping temperatures twenty degrees from late Thursday through Friday evening.

The full moon occurs Friday night and will shine brightly due to clear skies. Therefore daytime anglers can expect the underfoot moon period to have a few less hungry fish twelve hours later. Nighttime full moon fishing tonight and Thursday night will be good although tonight some cloud cover will be a factor.

Recommended for you