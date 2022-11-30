The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last day of November and the first four days of December gives the Florida freshwater anglers the first quarter moon phase and a late fall weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers who fish when pressure change and moderate to high wind occur, will see greater success. This is a winter season fact; the more haggard the anglers appears, usually the more fish he’s caught.

Today the first quarter moon occurs which means sunrise and sunset fishing will be the better periods of the day to fish. A high pressure cold front will affect the state late tonight as wind switch from the south, to the west and finally from the north northeast by Thursday’s sunrise. Pressure will be rising quickly all morning on Thursday. Fish will be forced upward for a period of adjustment. Winds will start at ten mph during the sunrise and by solar noon at 12:14 p.m. the northeastern wind will reach fifteen mph or slight more.

