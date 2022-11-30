The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last day of November and the first four days of December gives the Florida freshwater anglers the first quarter moon phase and a late fall weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers who fish when pressure change and moderate to high wind occur, will see greater success. This is a winter season fact; the more haggard the anglers appears, usually the more fish he’s caught.
Today the first quarter moon occurs which means sunrise and sunset fishing will be the better periods of the day to fish. A high pressure cold front will affect the state late tonight as wind switch from the south, to the west and finally from the north northeast by Thursday’s sunrise. Pressure will be rising quickly all morning on Thursday. Fish will be forced upward for a period of adjustment. Winds will start at ten mph during the sunrise and by solar noon at 12:14 p.m. the northeastern wind will reach fifteen mph or slight more.
Friday the northeast wind will continue, producing ten mph speeds in the morning and fifteen mph speeds by the midday which will continue until the sunset. Pressure change will not be a factor. Saturday an east wind will produce five mph speeds in the morning and climb to ten mph speeds by the midday which will continue through the sunset period. Again, pressure change will not be a factor. Both says will produce bright sunlight which will cause fish to remain close to cover.
Sunday is the first day of the full moon phase. The full moon occurs next Wednesday and the moon arrives directly into the solar energy path three days afterward. Therefore the second half of December’s full moon phase will be better than the first half. This Sunday a five rating will occur during the midmorning hours when the moon is underfoot and the moonrise period during the midafternoon will also be just about as good.
Next week will be the best fishing week for the month of December. And if the extended weather forecast turns out to be correct, the full moon will shine bright each night. Nighttime overhead moon fishing should be very good. And the underfoot period when the moon is underfoot during the daytime will be as good if not slightly better. The daytime bite would be better if there was nighttime cloud-cover, however this will not be the case. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights next week, fishing top-water baits will be great. I’m betting it will be the best nighttime full moon fishing until the spring season.
So, fishing Thursday and during next week’s full moon phase will be very good, but fishing all the rest of the days will be good because water temperatures and a strengthening lunar affect will cause fish to begin to form a morning feeding migration which will get better daily over the next ten days. Until the next serious cold front arrives, fishing any day will be exceptional. It’s the season for fish to feed at will. They are bulking up before the winter weather sets-in.
Best Fishing Days: Atmospheric pressure will rise from midnight tonight through Thursday’s midday hours approximately 0.18 in hg. Anytime there is over 0.10 in hg rise in pressure fish populations adjust in huge numbers into shallow shoreline feeding areas. Thursday’s underfoot lunar period which occurs during the sunrise will be very good, and I expect fish to feed at above-average rates all the way through the early afternoon hours. High winds will be a factor however but that never stops a true angler from working for success.
Florida Fishing Facts: Florida’s freshwater fish begin to develop a daily feeding period due to one factor, and that’s water temperature. This daily fishing factor has nothing to do with lunar influence, and everything to do with solar influence. And the colder the daily temperature is, the more this factor comes into play.
Cold blooded fish, feed when their metabolism is at its highest daily speed and this is controlled by water temperature. The result is fish feed at the lowest rate when the water temperature is at its lowest degree and conversely feed at the highest rate when the temperature is at the highest degree of the day.
Presently, the water temperature is not low enough for this to make a noticeable difference. A noticeable percentage of fish populations begin to feed from 12-3:30 p.m. when water temperatures enter the sixty degree range, at the depth where fish are holding---surface temperature readings will be misleading. So the best fishing days of winter months occur when an overhead or underfoot lunar period occurs in the early afternoon hours.
The Major Fishing Periods: Today the moon is underfoot at 6:30 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:58 a.m. producing a feed rating of six of slightly better, from 5:30-8:30 a.m. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by forty five minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moon is overhead at 6:54 p.m. and the sunset at 5:31 p.m. producing a feed rating of four to five from 5-8 p.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by almost forty five minutes and diminishes in feed rating about a half number ever two days.
A second minor fishing period occurs today when the moonrise occurs at 1:08 p.m. and solar noon at 12:14 p.m. producing a feed rating of three to four from 12-3 p.m. The feed rating could possibly be slightly better depending on how much temperature rise occurs during the morning hours. The greater the temperature increase, the more fish will be feeding during the early to mid-afternoon hours. Daily the moonrise occurs later by thirty-five minutes and will have an unchanging feed rating.
Prime Monthly Periods: November 23-25 second half of a very weak new moon phase, December 5-9 weak full moon, 22-24 very weak new moon. January 4-8 medium-strength full moon, 19-23 weak super new moon, February 2-7 medium-strength full moon, 18-22 medium strength super new moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Service: Now offering artificial-bait only, bass guide charters, on your boat. Includes logging hot spot GPS, custom bathymetric maps of the day’s fishing locations and customized lessons and information designed for each angler individually. To keep cost down I will guide one or two anglers, on your boat for only $175, for 4-6 hours on any Highlands County lake. Additional gas fee for lakes outside of Highlands County. Call 863-381-8474 to plan a custom-guided bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.42 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: One of four gates is open nine inches and flowing a combined total of 880 cubic feet per second. Istokpoga’s current seasonal maximum-minimum levels are 39.50’ and 38.75’ respectively. The minimum level will be lowered gradually to 38.50’ by December 15. For complete information click on the links provided on the webpage.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations and has been enlarged.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers artificial-bait bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources and information. Personalized custom bass fishing package options for the leisure fishermen or advanced-level anglers, are available.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experience on twenty-five lakes throughout central Florida: from the towns of Kissimmee to the north, to Clewiston in the south. Offers custom artificial-bait bass angler guide services. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com