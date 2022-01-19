The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the third week of January gives the Florida freshwater anglers the last two days of a fairly strong full moon phase and a typical winter weather forecast. All fishing factors considered: the cold front which occurred over the past two days will slow down feeding activity but today through Friday a rebound in temperatures should improve feeding activity.
With the full moon occurring two days ago, the effects of the full moon will improve the midday major fishing period today and Thursday even though water temperatures are low enough to slow fish feed activity patterns to a three to four day pattern. Fish didn’t feed much over the past two days so one of the next three days will be a heavy feeding day. I predict Thursday as the day fish will need to feed. But it should also be noted that Friday will be a pre-front day which always means better feeding activity.
The wind forecast for the remainder of the week is good. Wind speeds will top-out daily in the eight to ten mph range. Wind direction occurs today from the southeast, then from the south on Thursday and Friday. Friday night a cold front without high pressure will produce a northern wind for the weekend through into Monday.
Atmospheric pressure change will not be enough day to day to be a factor in creating greater fish feeding activity. A slow downward trend will occur today through Friday evening, with daily declines of 0.07 In Hg which will enable fish to adjust without having to move downward. You might experience fish holding at the outside of shoreline vegetation instead of up in the shallows….maybe.
Cloud-cover will be a factor Friday afternoon through Saturday. Heavy clouds will cause fish to move away from cover which will mean the flipping bite will be slow. Fan casting and retrieving with a slow, very slow, rolling bait with frequent pauses of ten to thirty seconds will be the correct presentation. I prefer fat, heavy, short baits which create heavy action when retrieved at very slow speeds.
When water temperatures drop into the sixties, large bass will take baits in such a manner that the anglers will hardly notice it. A slow moving bait will gain their attention, and if they take the bait, it will be softly enough to only produce a ‘heavy feeling’ similar to the feel of weeds on the bait. So if it feels heavy or perhaps even stuck on something…do not hesitate to set the hook hard, because those weeds just might give you the fight of your life.
Today and Thursday bright sunlight will cause fish to hold tight to cover. The flipping and pitching bite will be on. I suggest a very slow presentation of a small fat heavy-action bait which bumps along the sides of the vegetation as it drops. A silent bait entry is essential to attracting attention. If you throw the bait into the water like a brick, the odds of you getting a bite are very slim to none. Your presentation must be natural, such as a crawdad bumping downward against the bulrush or cattail as it descends to the root-base of the plant. When you feel the “tick” on the reel thumb, set the hook because that’s all the warning you’re going to get. Big girls don’t run with a bait, they simply suck it in and lay there.
For anglers who want to catch spawning bass, the spawn is occurring at full speed right now. So if you catch a spawning bass, please remember to handle her with care. Be quick to remove the hook, take pictures and return her into her bed area unharmed. When holding her use to hands, one supporting her midsection and one on the mouth and do not crank-open her mouth or fully suspend her from her mouth. These two actions will dislocate her jaw, which will be fatal due to the inability to eat.
Best Fishing Days: Today and Thursday the end of a fairly strong full moon phase will produce better-than-average feeding activity. Thursday and Friday peak water temperatures for the week will occur which will speed metabolism speeds enough to increase feeding activity during daily prime periods. And Friday will be a pre-front day, which always means better fishing as increased feeding activity occurs in the eight hours prior to the arrival of the cold front.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 2:07 p.m. and solar noon at 12:38 p.m. producing a feed rating of five or slightly better from 12-3 p.m. Daily this period moves later by forty-five minutes and gradually drops to a four rating by Friday. During the weekend the underfoot period occurs just prior to the sunset which should produce a three to four rating.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 8:39 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:17 a.m. producing a feed rating of four from 6:30 – 9:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by thirty-seven minutes and drops in to a three rating by Friday. During the weekend the moonset will slightly improve the solar noon midday period from 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Prime Monthly Periods: January 19-20 end of full moon phase, January 29 – February 4, new moon, 13-19 full moon. February 28 – March 4, new moon, 15-20 full moon, March 29 – April 4 new moon, 13-19 full moon, April 27 – May 3 new moon. 12-17 full moon, May 27- June 2 new moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.45 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Four gates are closed. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50’ and the minimum low level 38.50’. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
