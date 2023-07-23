The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the fourth week of July gives the Florida freshwater anglers the weak lunar influence days of the month but by the end of the week a super full moon phase will begin. The rainy season weather pattern takes a brief break for the first half of the week but will return for the second half of the week. All fishing factors considered, anglers will enjoy good fishing during the bright sunny days and when the effects of the super full moon begins next weekend.
Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus conclusions and predictions, to better plan your fishing trips over the next seven to ten days.
Solar-Lunar Factors: We have entered the weak lunar influence days of the month this week. The moon is moving away from the solar energy path and will arrive at the low point in seven days but the first quarter moon occurs Tuesday, which will improve the sunset and sunrise periods. Therefore, anglers can expect lower concentrations of feeding fish and shorter feeding periods this week.
Next weekend will be the beginning of a super full moon phase. The moon is full August 1 and arrives at the orbit perigee 11 hours and 20 minutes later, earning it ‘Super’ status. However, since the moon will have arrived at the low point within the solar energy path, the super full moon feed rating will be seven instead of nine or better.
Weather Factors: There won’t be much thunderstorm activity over the next three days and sunshine is forecasted to prevail over cloud cover. Fish will be holding tighter to protective cover as a result. Wednesday through the remainder of the week will give anglers the rainy season pattern with a 50/50 sun-to-cloud ratio.
The wind forecast will not be typical for the summer rainy season. Today and Monday a strong west wind will reach speeds of 15 mph before noon and remain strong through the late afternoon hours. Tuesday the west wind declines to a six mph speed and changes to an east wind by the evening hours. Wednesday through next weekend a typical east wind with ideal speeds in the eight to ten mph range will occur.
Atmospheric pressure usually isn’t a factor during the rainy season however, later today pressure will rise enough by Monday midday to force fish to adjust upward. A pressure increase of 0.14 in hg will occur in twelve hours. Fish will need to adjust upward and they will feed as they adjust. Monday morning through the noon hour should produce above average results.
Major Solar-Lunar Period: Today the moon is overhead at 5:53 p.m. and will produce a feed rating of seven from 5-7 p.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by 40 minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
Minor Solar Lunar Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 11:43 a.m. and solar noon at 1:40 p.m. producing a feed rating of five from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Daily the moonrise occurs later by fifty-three minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
A second minor period occurs when the underfoot moon happens at 5:33 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:44 a.m. producing a feed rating of four to five from 5-7:30 a.m. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by 40 minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
Best Fishing Days of Week: Tuesday’s first quarter moon will improve the sunset and sunrise periods as the moon’s overhead and underfoot periods boost sunset and sunrise feeding activity, but not by much. Next weekend is the beginning of a super full moon phase. Fish will be feeding at above average rates during the underfoot moon periods Saturday through Thursday next week.
Prime Monthly Periods: July 29-August 3 super full moon, 13-18 new moon, Aug. 28-Sept. 2 super full moon, 11-16 new moon, 26-October 1 full moon, 11-16 weak new moon, 25-31 full moon. .
Florida Fishing Facts: During the summer rainy season weather pattern, fish feed at higher rates for longer periods when bright sunshine prevails. Anytime bright sunshine occurs for periods of four hours or more, fish will be more active which results in a higher feed rate. In the hour before thunderstorm activity occurs, your odds of catching fish will be in your favor.
Lake Istokpoga News: Today’s lake level is at 38.25 feet above sea level with three of four S68 gates open three inches, flowing a combined 310 cubic feet per second. The rainy season lake management schedule high level is 38.25’ and the low is 37.5’, which is the lower level used if an extreme weather event occurs. The reason for the nine-inch buffer is that the lake rises six times faster than it can be lowered during extreme rainfall.
