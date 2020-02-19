The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the third week of February gives anglers the beginning of the new moon phase week and great fishing weather for the next two days, followed by a fifteen degree drop cold front Friday and Saturday.
The new moon occurs Sunday, which means the new moon week starts Thursday and ends next Wednesday. But this month’s new moon phase will be weak since the moon is in an orbit position which produces the least interference with the sun’s energy entering earth’s atmosphere.
Remember, the greater the moon’s interference with the sun’s energy toward the earth, the greater the changes in weather factors, which in turn causes greater levels of adjustment with fish and wildlife. And when fish adjust at high levels they expend energy and need to feed at above-average rates
The worst fishing day of any year occurs when the moon is in its lowest interference position in relation to the sun, while being at its furthest orbit point from earth. This month there is a week separating the two lunar events with the new moon occurring centered between the two events, creating a very weak new moon phase.
A cold front will drop the daily low temperature about fifteen degrees, starting Thursday evening and bottoming-out by Saturday morning. Friday’s high temperature will be in the mid-sixty degree range due to a twenty mph north wind. High winds will continue into Saturday as the winds shift out of the east in the fifteen mph range. Sunday’s forecast will be ideal as the high pressure system moves out of the state. A perfect southeastern wind in the eight to ten mph range is forecasted.
A south wind at perfect fishing speeds will occur during the second half of the new moon week. Sunday through Wednesday next week therefore will be better than the first half of the new moon week—Thursday night through Saturday.
Best Fishing Days: Thursday will be a pre-cold front day and depending on the timing of the approaching cold front, fish could feed at above-average rates during the overhead moon period of the midmorning or during the moonset to sunset period. So you better fish both periods just to make sure.
Sunday morning through the midday hours the barometer will be falling rapidly, which will cause fish to need to adjust downward. Therefore expect fish to be moving from the shallows, feeding opportunistically during the migration process, to the deeper open water structures and cover.
Fishing the deepest shoreline vegetation areas of the lake always produces well when atmospheric pressure is in rapid decline.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 9:35 a.m. and the sunrise at 7 a.m. which will cause a feed intensity rating of 2-3 will occur from 6:30-10 a.m. Note: the feed rating is weak today and for the remainder of the new moon seven-day period due to the moon arriving at its weakest-lowest interference position with the sun’s energy. Daily the rating will increase slightly, achieving a 5-6 rating for Sunday, and will be moving later daily by an hour.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 2:53 p.m. and solar noon at 12:39 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 2 from 12-3:30 p.m. However since this period moves later daily by an hour it will start to improve the sunset period by Thursday instead of the solar noon period. Daily this period will improve in feed rating by a half number, reaching a 3-4 rating by Sunday during the sunset period.
Prime Monthly Periods: February 20-26 weak new moon, March 6-12 strong full moon, 21-27 new moon, April 4-10 super full moon, 20-26 new moon, May 4-10 strong full moon, 19-25 new moon.
New at HighlandsBassAngler.com: On the Fishing Forecast blog where this article is published Sunday and Wednesday mornings, I’ll be providing bonus content throughout the week consisting of updated fishing information to help put more fish on your line. Also, I’ll be providing advice and facts relative to the current fishing conditions on days I believe will be better than average. And occasionally will offer special bass-fishing charter-pricing for one lucky blog reader who happens to time their visit at the right hour of the day. Appreciate clicks on the Facebook “Like” button.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $250.00 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are, call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake Plan’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.35 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) annual schedule for the lake is, 39.50’ for the high-level mark and 38.50’ for the low-level mark.
S68 Spillway Status: (Tuesday 4 a.m.) All gates are closed. Florida’s water management district’s objective is to store as much water as possible throughout central Florida during the winter and spring seasons.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy and plenty of bass photos of customers and readers of this article. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and is an experienced instructor on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com