The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the second week of December gives anglers a weak new moon phase, which starts Friday, and a weather forecast which predicts eight degree temperatures by Sunday with a minor cold front arriving Monday, which is the day of the new moon.
Anglers therefore can expect above-average fishing Friday through the weekend, but a weather front will slow down feeding activity Monday and Tuesday. However Wednesday and Thursday conditions will be perfect for fish to feed in post-front activity.
Wind will not be a factor until Monday when a ten to twelve mph northwest wind drops temperatures ten to fifteen degrees and produces rainfall. Today through Sunday ideal wind speeds will occur, from the north today and Thursday, and from the east Friday and southeast Saturday and Sunday.
The moon arrives at its orbit perigee—close point to earth—Saturday and becomes new on Monday, but moves completely out of the ‘solar energy path toward earth’ on Tuesday (low interference rate). The result will be a weak new moon even though it’s at its closest orbit point from earth.
Remember: The higher the level of lunar interruption of solar energy entering the earth’s atmosphere, the greater the fish adjustment activity which results in greater mass feeding activity. This month’s new moon is almost a super new moon but will not cause much interruption of solar energy, thus fish will engage in very little mass adjustment activity and subsequent feeding effort.
Best Fishing Days: Friday through Sunday a weak new moon two days past orbit perigee will produce above-average fishing results during the late morning and early afternoon hours. Monday is the day of the new moon however a mild cold front will interrupt feeding rates Monday and Tuesday but Wednesday should be very good.
The Major Fishing Period: The moon is overhead at 7:47 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:05 a.m. producing a feed rating of 4 from 6:30-9 a.m. Daily this period moves later by 50 minutes and will increase to a 5-rating by the weekend.
The Minor Fishing Period: The moonset occurs today at 1:58 p.m. and solar noon at 12:20 p.m. producing a feed rating of 3-4 from 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 40 minutes and will increase to a 4-5 rating during the weekend.
Prime Monthly Periods: December 11-16 new moon, 27-January 2 full moon, 10-16 new moon, 25-February 1 full moon, 8-14 new moon, 24-March 2 full moon, 10-16 new moon, 25-31 full moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.45 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) lake-level schedule is, 39.50’ for the high-level mark, and 39’ for the low-level mark.
The S68 Spillway Status: (Yesterday morning 4 a.m.) Three gates are open 14 inches, flowing a combined 1120 cubic feet per second. Currently the lake is below the maximum level of 39.50’.
Lake Istokpoga information can be accessed at Istokpoga.info. Check SFWMD real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status and the Army Corps of Engineers’ annual graphical plot schedule.
