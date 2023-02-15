The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the second full week of February gives the Florida freshwater anglers a warming trend, followed by a mild high pressure cold front, followed by a low pressure warming trend just prior to the arrival of a super new moon on Monday. All fishing factors considered, anglers will have to deal with wind speeds a little higher than most prefer, but other than that, all other fishing factors will be triggering above-average fish adjustment activity, which means better-than-average fishing.

Here are the solar-lunar, weather and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions to better plan your days on the water over the next seven to 10 days.

