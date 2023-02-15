The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the second full week of February gives the Florida freshwater anglers a warming trend, followed by a mild high pressure cold front, followed by a low pressure warming trend just prior to the arrival of a super new moon on Monday. All fishing factors considered, anglers will have to deal with wind speeds a little higher than most prefer, but other than that, all other fishing factors will be triggering above-average fish adjustment activity, which means better-than-average fishing.
Here are the solar-lunar, weather and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions to better plan your days on the water over the next seven to 10 days.
Solar-lunar factors: Today we are five days away from a super new moon, which means the new moon phase starts Friday and ends next Thursday. The lunar perigee occurs 22 hours before the moon becomes new, which earns it the ‘super’ designation status. But due to the moon arriving at its furthest point out of the solar energy path tomorrow — solar low position, this month’s super new moon will only produce a 7 rating instead of a 10 rating if the moon was at the solar energy high position.
Weather factors: Today and Thursday bright sunlight, 13 mph southerly winds and minimal atmospheric pressure change will cause fish to remain tight to cover. Late Thursday night and early Friday morning, a mild cold front will begin to enter the state as a south wind switches to a west wind. Speeds will climb to 15 mph Friday.
Pressure will climb 0.20 in hg Friday afternoon through Saturday mid-morning. Temperatures will drop about seven degrees, which is not enough to negatively affect fish feeding activity this weekend. Fish will be moving up into shoreline shallows Friday night through Sunday midday and I predict they’ll feed at they adjust upward at above average rates.
Sunday pressure will drop 0.12 in hg starting early in the morning and will continue to drop through Monday afternoon an additional 0.12 in hg. Fish will adjust out from shoreline shallows and move deeper to secondary feeding areas. It should be noted that wind will be strong Saturday, coming from the east northeast at 16 mph. But Sunday a 7 mph northerly wind will occur and switch to an 8 mph west wind on Monday. Tuesday through next Wednesday and Thursday a south southwest wind in the 12 mph range will occur with very little pressure change and temperatures will be near 90 degrees.
Major solar-lunar period: Today the moon is overhead at 8:03 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:03 a.m. producing a feed rating of 5 from 6:30-9:30 a.m. Daily, the overhead moon occurs later by 63 minutes and remains at the same feed rating until Friday when the super new moon phase begins and feed rates increase by a half number daily.
Water temperatures are just starting to climb again and with the bright sunny conditions forecasted today through Friday the numbers of feeding fish will increase daily as temperatures climb. The minor cold front this weekend should not slow down daily feeding activity. But fish will move shallow Saturday, and Sunday they’ll move back out to deeper feeding grounds.
Minor solar lunar periods: Today the moonset occurs at 1:12 p.m. and solar noon at 12:39 p.m. and with the sunny conditions water temperatures will start to top-out at the daily high degree at about this time. A feed rating of 4-5 will occur from 12-3:30 p.m. Daily, the moonset occurs later by one hour and remains at the same feed rating. During the weekend, the moonset will enhance the sunset period producing a 5 rating.
A second minor solar lunar period happens today; the moon is underfoot at 8:34 p.m. and will produce a 3 rating from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Daily, the underfoot moon occurs later by 64 minutes and remains at a 3 rating.
Best fishing days of week: Friday is the first day of the super new moon phase and it’s also a pre-front day. Fish will be feeding at above-average rates when pressure begins to rise in the afternoon during the moonset and warm water period. Saturday morning, fish will still be moving upward into shoreline shallow, feeding as they adjust up.
And since the day of the super new moon is Monday, Sunday through Tuesday will be exceptional days on the water. Wind will be out of the southwest climbing to 13 mph by midmorning. Pressure won’t really be a factor, however the solar lunar interaction will be strong enough to cause fish to feed in the 7 rated feeding range.
Prime monthly periods: Feb. 18-22, super new moon; March 4-9, full moon; March 18-24, strong new moon; April 2-8, full moon; April 16-22, new moon; May 2-8, full moon, and May 16-22, new moon.
Florida fishing facts: This time of year in Florida, fish begin to see the cold green more than they do red shad colors. The sun’s position causes the spectrum to change, causing the cold green to contrast better. And the more contrast the better fish can accurately attack their prey. So if you’ve not been using green colored baits, give them a try. I like dark green with pumpkin highlights for my jigs, spinner type baits, and large plastics.
Istokpoga news: Yesterday’s information from Istokpoga.info: The lake level is at 39.45 feet above sea level. The S68 spillway: Three of four gates are open two inches and flowing a combined 230 cubic feet per second. Current maximum-minimum levels: 39.50 feet and 38.50 feet above sea level, respectively. Note: The minimum level will be lowered gradually to 38.25 feet by March 15 and the maximum level remains at 39.50 feet until April. For complete information, click on the links provided at Istokpoga.info.
