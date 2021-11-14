The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the third week of November gives the Florida freshwater anglers a fair-to-moderate full moon phase and a typical fall season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; fishing will be challenging for the first half of the week but then the best fishing days of the month will occur starting Wednesday.
The full moon occurs Friday night, which means Wednesday through the weekend, the positive effects of the overhead and underfoot lunar periods, will result in the majority of fish participating in the feed activity during those two periods. Cloud-cover is forecasted for Thursday night so Friday’s underfoot, solar-noon period should be very good. Rainfall is forecasted Thursday through Saturday with strong winds predicted for Friday through the weekend.
Today a minor cold front enters the state, which will not negatively affect feeding activity. Barometric pressure will begin to rise tonight and will continue to move upward through Monday’s midday period. The pressure-rise will be enough to cause the majority of fish populations to move upward into shallow feeding areas. The normal two to three feed rating will improve Monday morning through the midday hours to a five or six rating—upward pressure will double the feeding activity as the fish adjust during this period.
The wind forecast this week starts today with a northwest wind at six mph. Monday a thirteen mph north wind will drive pressure upward. Tuesday a northeast wind will reach speeds of thirteen mph. An east wind at ten mph is forecasted for Wednesday. And Thursday a northeast wind at eight mph will occur. Strong east to northeast winds of fifteen plus mph will occur Friday through the weekend.
This month’s full moon occurs a day and a half before the moon arrives at its furthest orbit point from earth—lunar apogee. But the moon position in relationship to the solar energy path to earth will be four day from being completely in the solar energy path. Therefore the moon-to-earth position’s weak factor will be improved by the moon-to-solar energy path’s fairly strong factor, resulting in a fair-to-moderate strength full moon phase.
Anglers can expect larger than normal concentration of feeding fish during the solunar periods. And feeding duration will be a little better than average. And as is always the case during full moon phases, the greater the nighttime cloud-cover, the better the midday underfoot period will be. Hopefully the weather forecast for Thursday night is accurate. Friday will have high winds but the fish will be feeding heavy from late morning through the underfoot-solar noon period….if the moon the night before was clouded-over. .
Best Fishing Days: Monday morning atmospheric pressure will be in the middle of a 0.12 In Hg increase which will top-out during the midday hours. Fish will be on the move upward into shoreline shallows. Fishing from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. will be very productive.
The full moon phase this month starts on Wednesday and ends Monday. The full moon occurs Friday night which means the month’s best fishing days will occur Thursday through next Sunday midday.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 8:51 a.m. and solar noon at 12:10 p.m. producing a feed rating of three from 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Daily the beginning of this period moves later by forty-five minutes. The feed rating will begin to improve Tuesday by one number daily, topping-out at a seven rating during Friday’s underfoot midday period--full moon occurs Friday night.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 3:12 p.m. and the sunset at 5:34 p.m. producing a feed rating of two from 3-6 p.m. Daily this period moves later by thirty minutes and remains at the same rating. The rating will improve to a four rating on Wednesday when the moonrise occurs at 4:42 p.m. and the sunset at 5:33 p.m.
Prime Monthly Periods: November 17-21 full moon, December 1-5 weak super new moon, 16-20 full moon, December 30 — January 5, 2022 weak super new moon, January 14-20 full moon, January 29 – February 4, new moon, February 13-19 full moon.
